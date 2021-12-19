The Job's Not Finished but the Old Narratives Certainly Are

Against all odds and in the most incredible way possible, Harbaugh destroyed every single narrative that had been building over the course of his first six seasons in Ann Arbor.

A little less than two weeks from today, the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines will clash with the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs in the first round of the 2022 College Football Playoff.

If you were to read the sentence above to a Michigan football fan roughly three months ago, they'd likely respond with a healthy dose of laughter at the preposterousness of such a statement. Heading into the 2021 season, head coach Jim Harbaugh was fresh off of a 50% reduction in pay and a complete restructuring of his coaching staff. With so much uncertainty regarding his future with the program and question marks at several key positions, most expected Harbaugh's Wolverines to once again finish third or worse in the Big Ten East.

Most were completely wrong.

Following a brutal 2020 season that resulted in a lousy 2-4 record, Harbaugh and the Wolverines responded by putting together an incredible 12-1 regular season record in 2021 - including wins over No. 2 Ohio State and No. 13 Iowa for the Big Ten Championship. Against all odds and in the most incredible way possible, Harbaugh destroyed every single narrative that had been building over the course of his first six seasons in Ann Arbor.

No longer can folks question whether or not Jim Harbaugh can still win at the collegiate level, or win a big game on the road, or beat Ohio State, or win a Big Ten Championship, or even sniff the College Football Playoff. Those days are over.

As it stands today, only one head coach in the history of football has coached in both the NFL playoffs and (soon) the College Football Playoffs - and that man is Jim Harbaugh.