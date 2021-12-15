2022 Michigan Football Commit Flips To Texas

Outside of a few bumps in the road, the the early signing period is likely to bring plenty of good news for the Michigan Wolverines.

As Michigan begins to receive signed letters of intent (LOI's) from the newest members of its 2022 class, a bit of unfortunate news is to be expected on the first day of the early signing period.

Unfortunately, the Wolverines lost out on 6-foot-7, 225-pound edge rusher Ethan Burke, a former Maryland commit for lacrosse.