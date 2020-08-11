Michigan Football Chatter: The Latest On The Decision Making Process

Yesterday sure was a whirlwind.

First the Big Ten season was canceled, then it wasn't. Then there was a lopsided vote about canceling the season, or was there? Then there was a big important phone call during the evening that was going to determine the future of the league, but no decisions were made. It was really just a snapshot of what 2020 has been like.

Now, everyone is just hoping that a decision, any decision, will be made. Redshirt sophomore Jalen Mayfield took to Twitter and pretty much hit the nail on the head, in my opinion.

So now what?

Apparently, today is going to be filled with more meetings.

A call with all of the presidents from the Big Ten started earlier today at 10:30. There was reportedly a similar call last night at 6:30, but obviously no decisions were made at that time.

Today at 11:30, the Big Ten athletic directors will be on a call to discuss the immediate future of the conference.

Finally, later today at 6:30, a large call between all of the commissioners from the Power 5 conferences will get on the horn together.

These are obviously all big, important meetings, but the occurrence of these calls still doesn't guarantee that a decision about anything will be made today.

Jim Harbaugh and his players, along with other coaches and athletes around the country, obviously want to play. However, it's not really up to them. Yesterday was filled with messages, hashtags and letters, including one from Harbaugh himself. In in, he cited data and U-M's protocols as reasons why the season should be played. The problem — athletic director Warde Manuel didn't know of the letter until it was posted. It's probably not a great sign that the communication is breaking down like that, especially when the final decision(s) will come down to the athletic directors and presidents.

Per a senior executive at Michigan, who is obviously very close to the situation, the football season is very likely to be postponed until the spring and no sports will be played at all until at least January. The possibility of shifting the season seems to be gaining momentum but again, no decisions have been made yet and, even after today's slate of calls, they may not be made until at least tomorrow.

However it all plays out, I'm with Mayfield.