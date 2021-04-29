Jim Harbaugh Discusses The Quarterbacks, The Defense And His New Coaching Staff

Jim Harbaugh joined Jon Jansen on Thursday for the In The Trenches podcast to discuss a range of topics, including spring ball and the current state of his football program.

Here are three interesting takes from Harbaugh as he continues to prepare for year seven:

Thoughts on the new coaching staff

“All of our new coaches – Ron Bellamy and Mike Hart and Mike (Macdonald) and George Helow, Matt Weiss, Mo Linguist – the one thing I would say is that players listen to guys who know what they’re talking about. And it was very apparent that our players were listening to our coaches, our new coaches and the coaches, very engaged."

"So gained their trust, the coaches did a great job and the players were (doing) what they were telling them, they were seeing themselves take those coaching points from the meeting room to the field and have success. That put an exclamation point on it for them, that these are coaches that know what they’re doing and what they’re saying and players are developing under their guidance.”

The new defense

“Really good. We’ve got good players on defense. You see it jelling, you see it coming together where players are doing some different roles based on the scheme. Different positions. Defensive ends are now stand-up outside backers. It fits them, they’re excited about it and learning those new positions."

“Taylor Upshaw, Mike Morris, David Ojabo, Gabe Newburg, Jaylen Harrell and Braiden McGregor – those are players that were defensive ends that now are stand-up outside linebackers. Really, it fits their ability, fits their talent and I saw them make huge strides. Talk about their energy, talk about the fun of those guys – all young players, all ascending players in a new role that all really had good springs. That’s probably the best example."

“There’s guys like Mazi Smith – you talk about ascending really, really doing well. Mazi, Chris Hinton, Julius Welschof, Kris Jenkins, Jess Speight, Joey George had a heck of a good spring. And Donovan Jeter – veteran guy, staring at defensive tackle. That interior defensive line is really, really coming along. As I said, Mazi had a heckuva spring, and so did Chris and then the young players like Julius Welschof, Jenkins, to go along with Donovan Jeter. Feel like we’re getting stouter in the middle as well.”

“As I look at it across, we’ve got a defense that’s sound and good. Scheme, they’re fitting the players to the scheme and how their talents are going to be used. They’re good players, so I think it’s a process and it’s a daily thing. But I see us being pretty darn good on defense.”

“Before we leave the defense, Josh Ross is also that kind of class, I would put him in there up with Aidan Hutchinson. Mike Barrett had an extremely good spring. Some real good, young linebackers came to the floor: Nikhai Hill-Green, Kalel Mullings and then mid-year freshman Junior Colson stood out. Gemon Green at corner, DJ Turner and Vince Gray battling for the other corner spot. DJ really had a great spring. Took that coaching from Mo Linguist and Mike Macdonald. He looks like he’s put himself in the position to be a real factor for that starting job."

“Dax Hill and Brad Hawkins – other guys that lead by example, had extremely good springs. Young safeties really asserted themselves. RJ Moten and Jordan Morant and Caden Kolesar and Makari Paige are all ascending as well on that defensive side."

“As I said, good players that are learning, they’re not a lot of talk, but it’s nobody’s business. That’s how they’re going about it daily and weekly. Been pleased with the defensive side.”

The quarterbacks

“Really good, really good. Not a lot of experience, but Cade just continues to play well. He just keeps, continual progress. He had a great spring. Super excited for Cade. He took what he did last fall in games and continued to build on it on a daily basis. Very confident, knows the system inside and out. Been really fun. Matt Weiss is doing a great job and Cade’s just – he’s a sponge. Always trying to improve on what he’s doing."

“J.J. was terrific as a mid-year freshman. Got himself all the way up to No. 2. Dan Villari, for those who saw the spring game, was really good, really effective. Excited about Dan. I was kind of looking at Dan in multiple ways. Throw out the name Taysom Hill, but that’s – we’re gonna try to do some things like that with Dan Villari as a quarterback-slash-athlete that can really help our team. I think he can do it. A lot I like about Dan Villari.”