Top In-State Recruit Sends Clear Message About His Commitment to Michigan

Four-star Muskegon standout reaffirms Michigan commitment amid coaching changes and defensive staff turnover
Dec 31, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines helmets sit on the field before a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

On Wednesday (Feb. 11) morning, Michigan football commit Recarder Kitchen (class of 2027) posted a graphic on his Instagram story implying he is still heading to Ann Arbor after graduation. 

This is important for the Wolverines, who not only had a coaching change at the top with new head coach Kyle Whittingham, but also recently lost their defensive line coach (Lou Esposito) to the NFL last week.

Kitchen, a four-star EDGE from Muskegon, Mich., is ranked the second-best recruit in his class in the state of Michigan per On3. He ranks 19th across the country at his position and 126th in the nation overall. 

As it stands, he has over 20 Division I offers, including Indiana, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Penn State, among others.

Kitchen verbally committed to Michigan on Nov. 30, 2025, just weeks before the coaching changes began taking place. He marked the fourth recruit in the class of 2027 to commit and the first player on the defensive side of the ball.

Derrick Moore forces a fumble against Purdue.
Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) forces Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne (15) to fumble during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, November 1, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan and the Defensive Line

The defensive line has been a strength of Michigan football for quite a while. As mentioned, Kitchen is the first player at his position in his class to commit.

In the incoming 2026 class, the Wolverines have eight defensive linemen joining the squad next year, four listed as defensive tackles and four Edge rushers. Highlighting that group is incoming five-star EDGE Carter Meadows and Utah transfer John Henry-Daley.

As far as returners, UofM is losing some of its top production at the position, including Derrick Moore, who led the team in sacks, and TJ Guy.

