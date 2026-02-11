Top In-State Recruit Sends Clear Message About His Commitment to Michigan
In this story:
On Wednesday (Feb. 11) morning, Michigan football commit Recarder Kitchen (class of 2027) posted a graphic on his Instagram story implying he is still heading to Ann Arbor after graduation.
This is important for the Wolverines, who not only had a coaching change at the top with new head coach Kyle Whittingham, but also recently lost their defensive line coach (Lou Esposito) to the NFL last week.
Kitchen, a four-star EDGE from Muskegon, Mich., is ranked the second-best recruit in his class in the state of Michigan per On3. He ranks 19th across the country at his position and 126th in the nation overall.
As it stands, he has over 20 Division I offers, including Indiana, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Penn State, among others.
Kitchen verbally committed to Michigan on Nov. 30, 2025, just weeks before the coaching changes began taking place. He marked the fourth recruit in the class of 2027 to commit and the first player on the defensive side of the ball.
Michigan and the Defensive Line
The defensive line has been a strength of Michigan football for quite a while. As mentioned, Kitchen is the first player at his position in his class to commit.
In the incoming 2026 class, the Wolverines have eight defensive linemen joining the squad next year, four listed as defensive tackles and four Edge rushers. Highlighting that group is incoming five-star EDGE Carter Meadows and Utah transfer John Henry-Daley.
As far as returners, UofM is losing some of its top production at the position, including Derrick Moore, who led the team in sacks, and TJ Guy.
A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2