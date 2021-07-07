Best Case, Worst Case For Michigan Football In 2021

The Michigan Football program will enter the 2021 season with a lot of question marks at several key positions.

The Michigan Wolverines will enter the 2021 season with question marks at several key positions, including the quarterback position. The Wolverines will also be breaking in a new defensive scheme under first year defensive coordinator, Mike Macdonald. In fact, only two assistant coaches from Harbaugh's staff will remain in their previous roles in 2021 - offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and defensive line coach Shaun Nua.

With so many off-season changes to Harbaugh's staff and the unknowns that still remain on the roster, it's anybody's guess as to how the 2021 season will play out for Michigan.

With that, we explore the best case and worst case scenarios for Michigan Football in 2021.

Best Case Scenario

Wins

Western Michigan Broncos

Washington Huskies

NIU Huskies

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Northwestern Wildcats

at Michigan State Spartans

Indiana Hoosiers

at Penn State Nittany Lions

at Maryland Terrapins

Losses

at Wisconsin Badgers

Ohio State Buckeyes

Final Regular Season Record: 10-2

Here's why: You can almost hear the eyes rolling and head shaking at the idea of Michigan finishing the regular season with a 10-2 record, particularly after finishing the 2020 season at 2-4. At the same time, Michigan is a football program that is fully capable of defeating every team on the schedule in 2021 - and that includes Ohio State.

Michigan returns one of the most dominant defensive ends in the country in Aidan Hutchinson, along with the experience of guys like Donovan Jeter (DL), Chris Hinton (DL), Taylor Upshaw (DL), Brad Hawkins (DB), Daxton Hill (DB), Makari Paige (DB), Gemon Green (DB), Josh Ross (LB) and Mike Barrett (LB) on the defensive side.

Offensively, junior quarterback Cade McNamara appears to be the frontrunner to win the starting job after a promising, yet short-lived, 2020 season. The Wolverines are loaded at the receiver position with guys like Ronnie Bell, Cornielus Johnson, Mike Sainristil, A.J. Henning and Roman Wilson. The running back group might be one of the best in the Big Ten conference, with returning veteran Hassan Haskins leading the way - followed by sophomore Blake Corum and Freshman Donovan Edwards.

Put simply, Michigan has all of the on-field talent necessary to notch 10 wins on the 2021 schedule.

Worst Case Scenario

Wins

Western Michigan Broncos

NIU Huskies

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Northwestern Wildcats

at Maryland Terrapins

Losses

Washington Huskies

at Wisconsin Badgers

at Penn State Nittany Lions

at Michigan State Spartans

Indiana Hoosiers

Ohio State Buckeyes

Final Regular Season Record: 6-6

Here's why: Two words: Jim Harbaugh.

To his credit, Harbaugh is averaging just over eight wins each season - and that includes the disastrous 2-win season of 2020 that saw Michigan finish winless at home for the first time in program history. Harbaugh has also notched three 10-win seasons through his first six years in Ann Arbor, along with a 9-win season in 2019 and an 8-win season in 2017.

Though Harbaugh's 69% winning percentage is far from terrible, the records against Ohio State and ranked opponents are cause for concern. Entering his seventh season as head coach of the Wolverines, Harbaugh has an overall record of 49-22 and is 34-16 in Big Ten play. He's also 0-5 against Ohio State, 3-3 against Michigan State, 1-4 in bowl games and 1-8 against top 10 teams.

In 2020, Michigan's four losses came against Indiana, Penn State, Michigan State and Wisconsin. It's certainly plausible that they could lose those games again in 2021, particularly with three of the four being road games. Add in Washington and Ohio State - two programs that will likely be top-10 teams by the time they face Michigan - and the pathway to a six win season isn't necessarily as crazy as some might think.