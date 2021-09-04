September 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI TIXSI.com
Search

Michigan's Blake Corum Runs Wild On Western Michigan

It was an impressive outing for the sophomore running back in Michigan's home opener against Western Michigan.
Author:
Publish date:

The Michigan Wolverines dominated Western Michigan on Saturday by a score of 47-14 in the 2021 season opener.

Though several Wolverines made big plays throughout the afternoon, sophomore running back Blake Corum had himself a day. On his first carry of the afternoon, Corum sprinted for an 18 yard gain - nearly breaking free and finding the endzone.  That first carry would be a sign of things to come, as Corum spent the better part of the afternoon making big play after big play.

Corum led all rushers with 111 yards and 1 touchdown on 14 carries on the ground, along with 22 receiving yards and another touchdown. He also managed to do significant damage on special teams, finishing with 79 total yards on kick off returns. In total, Corum finished the afternoon with a game high 212 all-purpose yards and 2 touchdowns.

blake corum

Corum's performance on Saturday was a phenomenal display of speed, athleticism and versatility - the type of package that Michigan hasn't had at the running back position in quite some time. While the performance was impressive, it also shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who has followed his career closely. In fact, Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart says he'd still be playing in the NFL if he had the type of talent that Corum has.

“He works a lot harder. I think that the best (comparison) - size-wise, yes,” Hart said during a recent press conference. “Blake’s a lot faster than me, a lot quicker than me. If I was that fast, I’d probably still be playing in the NFL.”

“He’s a great kid, but I think his mentality and the way he does things, the way he approaches the game is really similar to the way I did,” Hart said. “He doesn’t like making mistakes, he’s not happy when he makes mistakes. He wants to be perfect. And that’s something that reminds me of myself from that standpoint.”

Up next, Corum and the Wolverines will clash with No. 20 Washington on Saturday night for a primetime matchup in the Big House at 8:00 pm on ABC.

54dc5d75-4ea2-44a6-8d69-538d95d110a7-2021-0904-dg-UM1602
Football

Michigan's Blake Corum Runs Wild On Western Michigan

blake corum
Football

Michigan Football Is BACK: The Wolverines Feast On The Broncos

jim harbaugh cade mcnamara
Football

Three Up/Three Down: Michigan Handles Western Michigan

western michigan tim lester jim harbaugh
Football

Michigan Football Game Preview Hub: Western Michigan

jalen mayfield
Football

Michigan vs. Western Michigan Over/Unders, Big Ten Talk, Jalen Mayfield Makes Picks

mike macdonald
Football

Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan vs. Western Michigan

michigan banner
Football

Make Your Pick: Michigan vs. Western Michigan

USATSI_14227559_168386977_lowres
Football

Michigan's JJ McCarthy Has A Message For Domani Jackson