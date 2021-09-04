Michigan Football Is BACK: The Wolverines Feast On The Broncos

After 616 days without fans inside of Michigan Stadium, a crowd of nearly 110,000 was on hand Saturday as Michigan pummeled Western Michigan, 47-14

Despite a relatively slow start on both sides of the ball, the Wolverines eventually settled in and found their groove in the second quarter. Led by the rushing attack of Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum, Michigan would post 3 rushing yards on 37 attempts. In fact, Corum would go on to lead the team with 212 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns.

Junior quarterback Cade McNamara also put together a solid afternoon in just his second career start since arriving to Michigan. McNamara finished the afternoon completing 9 of 11 attempts for 136 yards and 2 touchdowns. True freshman quarterback JJ McCarthy would see his first game action as a Wolverine, completing 4 of 6 attempts for 80 yards and 1 touchdown.

Defensively, the Wolverines were able to shut down the Broncos after giving up an early in the first quarter, though the Broncos would add a late touchdown in the fourth quarter. Michigan was led by senior captain Josh Ross, who finished the afternoon with 6 total tackles. Senior captain Aidan Hutchinson added 4 tackles and logged the Wolverines only sack of the afternoon.

Unfortunately, Michigan wasn't able to escape the afternoon without any significant injury - as senior wide receiver Ronnie Bell left the game in the second quarter after sustaining a lower leg injury on a punt return. Prior to the injury, Bell snagged a 76 yard touchdown pass from McNamara that put the Wolverines up 17-7 with 9:18 left in the second quarter.

Overall, it was a solid Week One performance for the Wolverines against a Western Michigan team that likes to throw the ball all over the field.

Here's a look at how the Wolverines performed on Saturday:

Notable Individual Offense

Cade McNamara: 9-11, 136 yards, 2 touchdowns

JJ McCarthy: 4-6, 80 yards, 1 touchdown

Blake Corum: 212 all-purpose yards, 2 touchdowns

AJ Henning: 1 rush, 74 yards. 1 touchdown

Ronnie Bell: 1 reception, 76 yards, 1 touchdown (left game in 2nd quarter)

Notable Individual Defense