Jim Harbaugh Gives Incredible Tour Of Office

Brad Galli, a Detroit native, anchors Sports on 7 Action News at 5, 6, and 11 p.m. on WXYZ, and at 10 p.m. on WMYD. The dude is really good at his job and because of that, he's been granted access to Jim Harbaugh and Michigan football that most of us can only dream about. Earlier this week, Galli spent time with Harbaugh inside his office at Schembechler Hall and got a full tour of the space, along with detailed commentary from the Michigan head coach. Pretty awesome stuff.