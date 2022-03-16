Michigan Football Lands 2023 Commitment

The Michigan Wolverines added to their 2023 class on Tuesday night, landing the commitment of a top-ten player from the state of Illinois.

The Michigan Wolverines added to their 2023 class on Tuesday night, landing the commitment of a top-ten player from the state of Illinois.

In an announcement via his social media account, Brooks Bahr - a 6-6, 270-pound defensive end - announced that he was '100 percent' committed to Michigan.

Bahr is considered to the No. 504 overall prospect nationally and is the sixth commitment in Michigan's 2023 class, holding offers from other Power Five programs like Iowa, Wisconsin and Cincinnati.

You can read Bahrs full announcement below.

"First of all, I would like to thank the coaches and staff from each of the schools that have recruited me, believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play for such respected programs. I would also like to thank all of the coaches at Loyola Academy for pushing me to be the best player I can be. Especially Coach Pete and Coach Holecek for their guidance throughout this whole process. Thank you Kerry Neal and the Win Performance staff for getting me here, I couldn't have done it without you. Lastly, I would like to thank my parents for their support in this whole process and the countless sacrifices to find the right fit. That being said, I am grateful to announce that I am 100 percent committed to the University of Michigan. Go Blue!."