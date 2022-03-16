Skip to main content

Michigan Football Lands 2023 Commitment

The Michigan Wolverines added to their 2023 class on Tuesday night, landing the commitment of a top-ten player from the state of Illinois.

The Michigan Wolverines added to their 2023 class on Tuesday night, landing the commitment of a top-ten player from the state of Illinois.

In an announcement via his social media account, Brooks Bahr - a 6-6, 270-pound defensive end - announced that he was '100 percent' committed to Michigan.

Bahr is considered to the No. 504 overall prospect nationally and is the sixth commitment in Michigan's 2023 class, holding offers from other Power Five programs like Iowa, Wisconsin and Cincinnati. 

You can read Bahrs full announcement below. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"First of all, I would like to thank the coaches and staff from each of the schools that have recruited me, believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play for such respected programs. I would also like to thank all of the coaches at Loyola Academy for pushing me to be the best player I can be. Especially Coach Pete and Coach Holecek for their guidance throughout this whole process. Thank you Kerry Neal and the Win Performance staff for getting me here, I couldn't have done it without you. Lastly, I would like to thank my parents for their support in this whole process and the countless sacrifices to find the right fit. That being said, I am grateful to announce that I am 100 percent committed to the University of Michigan. Go Blue!." 

USATSI_17313014_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan Football Lands 2023 Commitment

By Christopher Breiler41 seconds ago
DSC_1846
Football

BREAKING: U-M, Harbaugh Make Historic Hire

By Christopher Breiler4 hours ago
chase winovich
Football

Chase Winovich Traded In NFL Deal

By Brandon Brown6 hours ago
USATSI_17012137
Football

For U-M's Mike Morris, The Time Is Now

By Christopher Breiler7 hours ago
USATSI_17243086_168388427_lowres
Football

U-M Wideout On Off-Season Motivation: 'Either Way, It's State'

By Christopher BreilerMar 14, 2022
tom brady
Football

He's Back

By Christopher BreilerMar 13, 2022
juwan howard michigan basketball
Basketball

Michigan Is In

By Brandon BrownMar 13, 2022
michigan basketball
Basketball

Michigan's Fate In The Final Bracketology Projection

By Brandon BrownMar 13, 2022