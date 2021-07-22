Jim Harbaugh Names Top QB Heading Into Fall Camp

Entering his seventh season as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, Jim Harbaugh hopes to get a lot out of his quarterback room in 2021.

As fall camp draws near, Jim Harbaugh took center stage at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis on Thursday to discuss a wide range topics surrounding his football program.

From the outside looking in, one of the biggest question marks for Michigan heading into the new season is at the quarterback position. The Wolverines welcome back junior quarterback Cade McNamara and sophomore quarterback Dan Villari, while adding true freshman JJ McCarthy and junior Texas Tech transfer Alan Bowman.

At the conclusion of spring ball, first-year quarterbacks Coach - Matt Weiss -indicated that McNamara was leading the battle for the top quarterback position in Ann Arbor.

"Cade is a guy who, I think for everything people are going to say or criticize him — he’s a guy who’s going to play 10 years in the NFL," Weiss explained. "You can say he’s not enough of this or enough of that, but at the end of the day, he’s very smart, makes great decisions, he processes things very fast and his accuracy and arm strength are more than enough to win with. He’s a guy that’s been awesome to work with. He’s extremely valuable to our team as our starter. I love the fact that we have him."

Heading into fall camp, it doesn't appear that much has changed according to Harbaugh.

"Right now, Cade McNamara has done a tremendous job. He played in some games last year and did very well. He went through spring practice and was outstanding, so he's our No. 1 quarterback going into fall camp."

"You talk about taking the reigns and leadership - that's something that he's done. He's been that guy throughout the entire spring and the training cycle in the summer by example and by pulling guys along with him."

Though Harbaugh named McNamara as the top quarterback at this point, he was quick to note that true freshman JJ McCarthy is battling hard for that top spot.