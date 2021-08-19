August 19, 2021
Ten Burning Michigan Football Questions As The Season Approaches

Michigan football is now less than three weeks away and there are still plenty of questions to discuss.
Author:
Publish date:

When you look at Michigan football as it prepares for the 2021 season, you can't help but be curious about A LOT of things. 

If Cade McNamara truly is the starting quarterback, will he be the guy for all 12 regular season games? Will Michigan's defense be better in year one under Mike Macdonald than it was last year under Don Brown? Who was the best offseason hire? How many uniform combinations will Michigan wear this fall? Is Michigan good enough to compete for a Big Ten title? And finally, are you believing the preseason, fall camp talk?

All of those questions are legitimate and hard to answer — that's what makes them fun to discuss. 

We also talk about Hunter Dickinson and his view on name, image and likeness, along with some people around college football who make you wonder, "What they hell are they doing?"

All that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.



