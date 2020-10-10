SI.com
WolverineDigest
HomeFootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

2016 Recruiting Class: Contributors In 2020

BrandonBrown

Michigan's 2016 recruiting class was large and very talented on paper. The 29-man group checked it at No. 4 nationally and was headlined by the nation's top overall prospect, Rashan Gary. Only four players remain on the roster from that group and all four are expected play significant roles in 2020.

Quinn Nordin

Nordin is expected to be the guy when it comes to field goal opportunities after finishing last year 10 for 10 with a long of 57 yards. He's got a big leg, terrific accuracy when he's on and oozes confidence. 2020 should be his last year in Ann Arbor, but with the new eligibility rules, he could be back in 2021.

Nick Eubanks

Former No. 1 tight end Sean McKeon made the final cut with the Dallas Cowboys so now it's Nick Eubanks' turn to be the top player at the position. He's always been a threat in the red zone, as evidenced by his four touchdown grabs in 2019, but he'll be a big time safety blanket for new quarterback Joe Milton in 2020. Sophomore Erick All might end up being the scariest matchup at the position, but Eubanks should be solid.

Carlo Kemp

Despite being slightly undersized at 6-3, 286 pounds, Kemp is a warrior at nose tackle. He has followed the true defensive progression in college, coming in as a linebacker/defensive end hybrid before eating himself into the interior of the defensive line. He finished with 40 tackles, including 4.5 for loss and to sacks in 2019, but impressed everyone by his work ethic, leadership and overall grind in there. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was cut block just a few times against Army last year and couldn't stand it. Kemp was cut 26 times against the Black Knights and stayed right in there. That's just the kind of player he is.

Chris Evans 

Evans burst onto the scene as a true freshman and then had pretty solid sophomore and junior years before missing his true senior season last year due to academic infractions. Now, a fifth-year senior playing with house money, Evans is set to enter into a spread offense under Josh Gattis that suits him perfectly. It's really hard to predict how he'll be used coming off a missed year and as a part of a crowded running back room. However that ends up should be exciting for someone who is a real problem in the open field.

THANKS FOR READING WOLVERINE DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan In A Great Spot With 2022 OL Sullivan Weidman After Recent Visit

Michigan has its sights set on another talented prospect from the northeast.

BrandonBrown

by

Tlaborguy

Joe Milton Describes His Journey At Michigan

Michigan quarterback Joe Milton spoke about his recruiting process and the development he's undergone in Ann Arbor.

Eric Rutter

by

UMfb

Mike Sainristil Staking Claim As One Of Michigan's Fastest, Most Upbeat Players

Michigan wide receiver is quick on the field and he's been quick to bond with his Wolverine teammates as well.

Eric Rutter

Is 2020 A Make Or Break Year For Harbaugh?

Success has been plentiful for Michigan football under Jim Harbaugh, but significance has been elusive.

Steve Deace

Kwity Paye: If There's A Harder Working Person Than Me, It's Luiji Vilain

Senior defensive end Kwity Paye is ready for a breakout season and he feels like he'll have some capable help going into battle with him each week.

BrandonBrown

Speed, Speed And More Speed: The Michigan WR Story

Michigan wide receiver Mike Sainristil spoke about just how fast U-M's receiving corps looks this season.

Eric Rutter

by

CJK5H

Kwity Paye Sensing Breakout Seasons From Luiji Vilain, Ryan Hayes

Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye has eyed a couple linemen for the Wolverines that may be on the cusp of a big season.

Eric Rutter

Junior Colson Excited To Visit Michigan With Other Commits In November

Michigan commit Junior Colson faced off against fellow U-M pledge J.J. McCarthy recently and the two may end up as roommates in Ann Arbor.

Eric Rutter

by

Jason6711

Mike Sainristil Names Michigan's Fastest Wide Receivers

When it comes to Michigan's receivers, they're light on experience but heavy on speed.

BrandonBrown

Dynamic RB Chris Evans Is Back With A Calming Veteran Presence

Now that Michigan running back Chris Evans is back on the team, the Wolverines benefit in terms of both leadership and playmaking ability.

Eric Rutter

by

UMfb