2016 Recruiting Class: Contributors In 2020

Michigan's 2016 recruiting class was large and very talented on paper. The 29-man group checked it at No. 4 nationally and was headlined by the nation's top overall prospect, Rashan Gary. Only four players remain on the roster from that group and all four are expected play significant roles in 2020.

Quinn Nordin

Nordin is expected to be the guy when it comes to field goal opportunities after finishing last year 10 for 10 with a long of 57 yards. He's got a big leg, terrific accuracy when he's on and oozes confidence. 2020 should be his last year in Ann Arbor, but with the new eligibility rules, he could be back in 2021.

Nick Eubanks

Former No. 1 tight end Sean McKeon made the final cut with the Dallas Cowboys so now it's Nick Eubanks' turn to be the top player at the position. He's always been a threat in the red zone, as evidenced by his four touchdown grabs in 2019, but he'll be a big time safety blanket for new quarterback Joe Milton in 2020. Sophomore Erick All might end up being the scariest matchup at the position, but Eubanks should be solid.

Carlo Kemp

Despite being slightly undersized at 6-3, 286 pounds, Kemp is a warrior at nose tackle. He has followed the true defensive progression in college, coming in as a linebacker/defensive end hybrid before eating himself into the interior of the defensive line. He finished with 40 tackles, including 4.5 for loss and to sacks in 2019, but impressed everyone by his work ethic, leadership and overall grind in there. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was cut block just a few times against Army last year and couldn't stand it. Kemp was cut 26 times against the Black Knights and stayed right in there. That's just the kind of player he is.

Chris Evans

Evans burst onto the scene as a true freshman and then had pretty solid sophomore and junior years before missing his true senior season last year due to academic infractions. Now, a fifth-year senior playing with house money, Evans is set to enter into a spread offense under Josh Gattis that suits him perfectly. It's really hard to predict how he'll be used coming off a missed year and as a part of a crowded running back room. However that ends up should be exciting for someone who is a real problem in the open field.