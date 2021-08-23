Video Shows Former Michigan Running Back Making Spectacular Catch

The former Michigan running back has been turning heads ever since arriving to his new NFL home.

Former University of Michigan running back Chris Evans appears to be adjusting to life in the NFL quite well.

After finishing his collegiate career as a fifth-year senior following 2020 season, former University of Michigan running back Chris Evans was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft (No. 202 overall).

Though his Michigan football career didn't match what many believed he was fully capable of, Evans showed flashes of elite athleticism throughout his five years in Ann Arbor. That athleticism is now paying dividends in the NFL, as evidenced by the latest video to come out of the Bengals fall camp.

All reports coming out of Bengals camp suggest that he's been turning heads ever since his arrival in Cincinnati. In his two preseason games, Evans has carried the ball 21 times for 50 yards and a touchdown. Though the numbers don't necessarily jump off of the page, head coach Zac Taylor says Evans is making an impact.

"I thought Chris Evans did some really good things in the pass game," Taylor said. "He had some good runs, too. Maybe his yardage didn't show up, but he had some good, tough runs that put us in good situations. The third-and-one really stands out to me.

It remains to be seen just what his NFL career will become, but it sounds like Evans is already well on his way to solidifying himself as a major contributor in Cincinnati.

You can catch Evans and the Bengals in their final preseason contest against the Miami Dolphins this Sunday at 4:00 pm on CBS.