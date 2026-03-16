Video Shows Brock Purdy Has Been Big Fan of New 49ers WR Christian Kirk for a Long Time

Christian Kirk became one of Brock Purdy’s top offensive targets on Monday when the now former Texans receiver signed a one-year deal with the 49ers.

The quarterback and receiver are both Arizona natives and are just a few years apart in age. Kirk is someone Purdy has admired on the field for quite some time, even dating back to a decade ago. Kirk played receiver for Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Ari., graduating in 2015. Purdy played about 30 minutes away from Kirk at Perry High School in Gilbert, Ari., graduating in 2018.

Back in November 2023 during Purdy’s second season with San Francisco, he faced Kirk on the field for the first time when playing the Jaguars. The two Arizona natives shared a special moment on the field afterwards, expressing their admiration for one another. The clip NFL Films captured from that interaction resurfaced on Monday after the news of Kirk signing with the 49ers was announced. Purdy will now get to play with the receiver he’s long been inspired by.

“I went to your junior maybe senior year state championship game ... You went crazy, you had like six touchdowns in the first half, right?” Purdy asked Kirk. “That’s awesome. Dude, to be able to compete on the same field as you, especially being from Arizona.”

.@brockpurdy13 went to @ckirk's high school state championship game when he was a kid.



Brock is still in awe that he gets to share the same field as his idols. ❤️🥹 (via @NFLFilms) pic.twitter.com/TXaEGOjOkN — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2023

It’ll be fun watching this duo play in 2026.

Kirk is coming off one season in Houston, but he only played in 13 games as he dealt with a hamstring injury to start the year. When playing, he caught 28 passes for 239 yards (a career-low) and just one touchdown. Hopefully he’ll reignite his spark on the field in San Francisco with a new quarterback.

Purdy also had an injury-ridden 2025 season as he dealt with a left shoulder injury, then missed some time with a toe injury. In nine regular season games, Purdy completed 69.4% of his passes for 2,167 yards, 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

How Christian Kirk fits in 49ers’ offense

Kirk is the latest move the 49ers have made to boost the team’s offense this offseason. At the beginning of free agency, San Francisco signed veteran WR Mike Evans to a three-year deal after he spent his entire career thus far with the Buccaneers. Now the 49ers’ receiving core consists of Kirk, Evans and Ricky Pearsall, who will be heading into his third season with the team.

Receiver Jauan Jennings is a free agent this offseason, and with the two new receivers signed, it’s likely he’ll depart from San Francisco in the coming weeks. He recorded the second-most receiving yards last season on the team with 643 yards.

Returning to the team for sure is Christian McCaffrey, the reigning NFL Comeback Player of the Year. Despite being a running back, McCaffrey led the 49ers in receiving yards (924) last season. The versatile offensive player recorded over 1,000 rushing yards and scored a total of 17 touchdowns. McCaffrey is definitely still the focal point of the 49ers’ offense, but now he’ll have Kirk and Evans to take some of the defense’s attention away from him.

Star tight end George Kittle will miss some time in the 2026 season after he tore his Achilles in the playoffs in January. That’s a gap the 49ers will be struggling with this season.

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