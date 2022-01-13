Skip to main content

The Jim Harbaugh Saga Continues, Michigan Football Happenings And New Schedule

Jim Harbaugh is still going about his business but with an outdate contract. What's the hold up?

It's now Wednesday night and Jim Harbaugh still has not signed a contract extension. As we approach the weekend it's becoming more and more obvious that he's waiting some things out in the NFL. It's starting to feel like it's Raiders or bust when it comes to NFL opportunities. If it's bust, he'll be back at Michigan next year with a new contract and likely more money for his assistants. There's also a chance that an NIL program could be implemented.

We also got our hands on Michigan's official schedule for the 2022 season. It consists of eight home games and a slate that doesn't send the Wolverines away from Ann Arbor until October. There are about four tough-ish games on the schedule and 11-0 is a very real possibility. We talk about all of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

