Michigan Gets Commitment From Big Time WR

With the early signing period well underway, the Michigan Wolverines have already put together an impressive 2022 class.

The latest big commitment to join the class is Darrius Clemons, a 6-3, 205-pound wide receiver out of Portland (OR.). Clemons, the No. 1 recruit in the state of Oregon and one of the top Receivers in the country, was once believed to be staying put in his home state - until Oregon Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal departed Eugene for Miami last week.

The uncertainty out west provided Michigan with the perfect opportunity to swoop in and land the services of the talented WR.