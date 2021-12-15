Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Michigan Lands Commitment From Big Time WR

    The uncertainty out west gave the Wolverines a perfect opportunity to lure the talented wide out to Michigan.
    Author:

    With the early signing period well underway, the Michigan Wolverines have already put together an impressive 2022 class.

    The latest big commitment to join the class is Darrius Clemons, a 6-3, 205-pound wide receiver out of Portland (OR.). Clemons, the No. 1 recruit in the state of Oregon and one of the top Receivers in the country, was once believed to be staying put in his home state - until Oregon Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal departed Eugene for Miami last week.

    The uncertainty out west provided Michigan with the perfect opportunity to swoop in and land the services of the talented WR. 

    Read More

    darrius clemons
    Football

    Michigan Gets Commitment From Big Time WR

    5 minutes ago
    alex orji
    Recruiting

    Michigan Flips Two-Way Athlete Away From Virginia Tech

    3 hours ago
    amorion walker
    Recruiting

    Michigan Steals Versatile Athlete Away From Notre Dame

    4 hours ago
    keon sabb
    Football

    Michigan Lands Commitment From Elite Safety Prospect

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17241228_168388427_lowres
    Football

    2022 Michigan Football Commit Flips To Texas

    5 hours ago
    michigan football national signing day recruiting
    Recruiting

    National Signing Day Hub

    1 hour ago
    ryan day jim harbaugh
    Football

    'It Won't Happen Again': Buckeye Commit Has Message for Wolverines

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17295613_168388427_lowres
    Football

    This Photo Of Harbaugh's Recruiting Visit Is Perfection

    21 hours ago