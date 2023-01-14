Fox Sports Analyst Thinks Harbaugh Is Best Available Coach For Denver Broncos

Whether you're a Jim Harbaugh apologist, slap, hater or if you're somewhat indifferent about what he chooses to do, there are a lot of ways to break down his future decision.

Should he come back to Michigan? There are certainly a lot of reasons why he should. He's had incredible success over the last two seasons and he's a former Michigan player himself. His parents live next door to him and his kids go to the same schools he went to as a child. He's a god in Ann Arbor and essentially has a key to the city.

Or should he go to the NFL? The schedule is a lot less taxing and there is no form of recruiting at all. The pay is likely much better and the job is pretty much only about football since it's a job for everyone and you're working with grown men. He's had incredible success in the pros and made it to several championship games and a Super Bowl. Of course, he's 0-1 in the biggest game football has and it's to his older brother.

Of course, he needs an offer from an NFL team before he can make his way back to the professional ranks. If you've listened to me over the past three seasons, the only reason he's still in Ann Arbor is because he hasn't gotten one of those. That part is out of his control, but, he's been kicking the tires in a major way. Last year, he flew to Minnesota to accept a job. It didn't play out that way, but that's what he wanted. After returning to U-M, he swore to athletic director Warde Manuel that the flirtation with the NFL was over and would never happen again. Then, earlier this week, he interviewed with the Denver Broncos. Depending on who you listen to, Harbaugh is option No. 2 for the Broncos with former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton topping the list. Payton is expected to interview with the Broncos on Tuesday, meaning it'll probably be Wednesday at the earliest until we hear anything at all about what Harbaugh might do.

Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd recently broke down why he thinks Harbaugh is a better fit for Denver than Payton. Whether you love or hate Cowherd, his argument is pretty damn solid.

Even though I've been hoping and praying for a more wide-open, quarterback-friendly offense at Michigan, Cowherd is not wrong. Harbaugh has an approach and it freakin works. It worked at San Diego, Stanford, San Francisco and it's obviously working now at Michigan.

It's going to be interesting to see what happens. Payton is much more offensive minded than Harbaugh, but he just walked away from the game and he doesn't have Drew Brees waiting for him in Denver. He also has a very cushy commentator job with Fox and those can be hard to give up.

At the end of the day, Harbaugh wants to go back to the NFL. It's beyond clear at this point. However, he obviously loves it at Michigan too, and he's rolling over the last two seasons. Wherever he ends up, he'll probably do well. It's just a waiting game right now to see what that's ultimately at.