Early Impressions Of Donovan Edwards: "That Dude Is Flying..."

The running back room in Ann Arbor is as talented as it's ever been and people are taking notice.

Top to bottom, the running back room at Michigan might be one of the most talented in all of college football. The Wolverines return veteran ball carrier Hassan Haskins who led the team in rushing yards for the 2020 season. Blake Corum, who made an immediate impact during his freshman season, also returns with high hopes of spending significant time on the field. Last, but certainly not least, is Donovan Edwards - arguably the top running in the country for the 2021 class.

Though Edwards has two very capable and experienced running backs ahead of him, early indications suggest that it will be hard to keep him off of the field.

Blake Corum (RB) on Edwards:

"Donovan came in right away and he got used to the game. Obviously college ball is a little faster than high school ball, but I see him coming in every day and working really hard - getting used to all of the plays and stuff. I feel he’s definitely going to be a really good player and I like what I see from him so far"

Josh Ross (LB) on Edwards:

“Speed. Speed, speed, speed. That dude is flying...he’s so fast. Young guy, still learning, still getting better, but he can fly...I’ll say that. He can definitely fly.”

Though Edwards has certainly impressed his teammates and coaches during spring ball, the excitement surrounding the running back isn't limited to talented freshman. Both Corum and Haskins are expected to carry the load for Michigan this fall, and it sure sounds like they're ready for the challenge.

Josh Ross on Corum:

“Blake has been playing really, really well. He’s so quick and fast...so low to the ground. That guy is going to be a tremendous player. That’s another guy that just - it’s a privilege to be around guys like that on your team that attack the days the way he attacks it.”

Josh Ross on Haskins:

"Hassan is a freak...everybody knows it. He's an excellent player and he's going to have a really phenomenal season - I'm glad he's on my team".

Zak Zinter (OL) on Corum:

“Blake, he’s a great player...know him really well. The amount of drive and love he has for the game. He’s super strong, always in the weight room, always doing something to get better - doing field work. He’s a very good player and he’s just getting better every single day.”

Zak Zinter on the running back room:

“We’ve got a great running back room, it’s arguably one of the best running back rooms in the country. Donovan...he’s an amazing player. He’s going to have a very bright future ahead. I mean, all the running backs with Hassan, Blake and Donovan. It’s pretty incredible the amount of talent we have in our running back room right now.”