Donovan Edwards Has A Shot To Break The Cycle

Throughout the years, the Michigan Football program has landed some of the top running back recruits in the nation. Unfortunately, many of those top running back recruits never lived up to their highly-rated recruiting status - often finishing their Michigan careers with modest numbers and without ever establishing themselves as the top running back on the roster.

Enter Donovan Edwards, the fifth highest-rated running back to ever commit to the University of Michigan.

Edwards' prolific high school career and recruitment has elevated expectations in Ann Arbor and has many Michigan fans anxious to see him on the field. In fact, many believe that Donovan Edwards has the potential to become the next all-time Michigan Great at the running back position. Though a quick review of his high school film provides more than enough reason to share in that belief, the reality is that Michigan has been here before and the promise has failed to materialize.

While we wait to see how the college career of Donovan Edwards will ultimately play out, we take a look at the other top five highest-rated running back recruits and how they fared at the University of Michigan.

No. 1: Kelly Baraka, 2001

Kelly Baraka was a highly rated running back recruit out of Portage (Mich.) and was expected to be a major contributor for the Michigan Wolverines.

Baraka was a phenomenal high school football player who excelled on both sides of the field and in multiple facets of the game. He was a lethal running threat, could catch the ball out of the backfield, return kicks, make tackles and pretty much anything else he was asked to do on the football field. As a result, he was considered to be a “sure-thing” as a recruit and was expected to accomplish big things while wearing the winged helmet in Ann Arbor.

Unfortunately, Baraka ran into several off-field issues prior to his freshman year at Michigan and was suspended for the season by then head coach Lloyd Carr. After serving a year suspension, Baraka was set to make his return to the field in 2002. Once again, Baraka encountered more issues off the field - leading Lloyd Carr to cut him from the team prior to the start of the 2002 season.

No. 2: Kevin Grady, 2005

Kevin Grady was a four-year starter at East Grand Rapids High School and was considered to be one of the top running back recruits in the nation within the 2005 class.

Grady helped lead East Grand Rapids to back to back Division 3 championships, earned All-State honors and was named EA Sports National Junior Player of the Year. To this day, Grady still holds MHSAA records in career rushing yards (8,431), career touchdowns (151), career points (924), career rushing attempts (1,154), and consecutive 100-yard rushing games (24).

As a Freshman, Grady served as backup running back to Mike Hart and finished the season with 483 yards and five touchdowns on 121 carries. As a Sophomore, his production decreased significantly as he battled injuries and limited playing time. As a junior, Grady tore his ACL during a spring scrimmage and would miss the entire 2007 season. Entering his redshirt Junior season in 2008, Grady ran into some off-field issues that led to his suspension by then head-coach Rich Rodriguez - causing him to fall on the depth chart and his production to fall dramatically. During his final year in Ann Arbor, Grady made the transition to full-back and finished his Senior season with 80 yards on and one touchdown on 10 rushing attempts.

When it was all said and done, Grady would finish his Michigan career with just 783 yards and 10 touchdowns on 200 carries.

No. 3: Derrick Green, 2013

Derrick Green was arguably the top running back prospect in the 2013 class.

Green began his high school career as a 5-8, 268 pound freshman running back. As he was able to shed weight and enhance his on-field performance throughout his high school career, Green would work his way to becoming one of the most-sought after running back recruits in 2013 class. - holding offers from programs like Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and Michigan.

Green’s eventual commitment to Michigan was considered a very big deal - so big that ESPN Commentator Tom Luginbill referred to it as a “defining moment for Michigan”.

Not quite.

Green was never able to fully establish himself as the top running back in Ann Arbor, finishing his Michigan career with just 898 yards and seven touchdowns on 212 carries. As his production declined during his junior year, Green would eventually announce his intention to transfer for his senior season (2016).

No. 4: Carlos Brown, 2006

Carlos Brown was another highly-rated high school recruit and was considered to be the No. 2 rated recruit from the state of Georgia. During his high school career, Brown excelled on both sides of the field as a running back and a cornerback/free safety. By the time his high school career came to an end, Brown would finish with 4,232 rushing yards and 52 touchdowns on 469 carries. As a defender, Brown finished with 203 tackles, 11 forced fumbles and 11 interceptions.

Though Brown was able to find the field during his career at Michigan, he struggled with injuries during his junior year and was never able to become a feature back at the University of Michigan. His best game as a Wolverine came during his Senior year against Eastern Michigan, where he rushed for a career-high 185 yards - including a 90 yard rushing touchdown that was the third-longest play in Michigan history.

By the time his Michigan career came to an end after four years, Brown finished with a modest 1,025 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 201 carries.

No. 5: Donovan Edwards, 2021

Edwards capped off his high school career by putting together one of the most prolific playoff performances in state history. Instead of opting to enroll early at the University of Michigan, Edwards remained with West Bloomfield and led the Lakers to State Championship to finish out his high school career.

During his incredible playoff run, Edwards rushed for 607 yards and 9 touchdowns, including a career-high 257 yards and 3 touchdowns in just three quarters during the state championship game.

As arguably the top running back in the 2021 class, Michigan fans are eager to see Donovan Edwards on field this fall.

No. 6: Zach Charbonnet, 2019

Zach Charbonnet was considered to be a top-five running back recruit nationally within the 2019 class. The highly sought-after running back out of Oaks Christian School (Calif.) finished his high school career with 4,741 rushing yards and 62 total touchdowns. As a result of his prolific high school production, Charbonnet received an invite to play in the Under Armor All-America Game.

Charbonnet wasted no time when he arrived on campus in Ann Arbor, quickly estabishing himself as one of the top running backs on the roster. As a True Freshman, Charbonnet became the first freshman to start at running back in the season opener since Sam McGuffie (2008) and just the fourth to do so in Michigan Football history.

During his freshman campaign, Charbonnet would lead the team in rushing yards and set the record for rushing touchdowns for a freshman running back (11), earning All-Big Ten honors. He finished the 2019 season with 726 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 149 carries, leading many to believe that Charbonnet was set to secure the top spot as a Sophomore during the 2020 season.

Unfortunately, Charbonnet's Sophomore campaign saw a huge drop-off in production - finishing the shortend season with just 124 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries. With a crowded and competitive running back room only growing more crowded and competitive with the arrival of Donovan Edwards, Charbonnet announced his intention to transfer for the reamining two years of his eligibility - recently announcing his commitment to UCLA.