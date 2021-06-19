ESPN Predicts Top 25 Over Next Three Seasons, Michigan Nowhere To Be Found

It's safe to say that the folks over at ESPN aren't high on the Michigan Wolverines.

ESPN recently put out its list that predicts the top 25 college football programs over the next three years. The rankings are based on a number of factors, including offensive personnel, defensive personnel, coaching stability, recruiting operation and overall program trajectory.

Additionally, the rankings also take into account how each program traditionally performs with the level of personnel they have. For example, a program like Northwestern doesn't necessarily recruit at a high-level, but it routinely out performs expectations based on personnel.

Based on all of the criteria mentioned above, ESPN's team rankings take a wide-angle view of the nation's top-25 teams over the next three seasons: 2021, 2022 and 2023.

25. Utah Utes

24. Northwestern Wildcats

23. Iowa Hawkeyes

22. Oklahoma State Cowboys

21. UCF Knights

20. Auburn Tigers

19. Miami Hurricanes

18. Texas Longhorns

17. Washington Huskies

16. USC Trojans

15. Iowa State Cyclones

14. Wisconsin Badgers

13. Cincinnati Bearcats

12. Penn State Nittany Lions

11. North Carolina Tar Heels

10. LSU Tigers

9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

8. Florida Gators

7. Oregon Ducks

6. Texas A&M Aggies

5. Georgia Bulldogs

4. Oklahoma Sooners

3. Ohio State Buckeyes

2. Clemson Tigers

1. Alabama Crimson Tide

Given the criteria used by ESPN, it isn't all that surprising that the Michigan Wolverines didn't make the cut.

Generally speaking, Michigan has developed a track record of underperforming when it comes to expectations based on recruiting rankings and talent. In fact, Michigan has signed a top-five recruiting class seven times since the year 2000, with an average national recruiting ranking of No. 12 during that same span. Michigan has also cemented itself as one of the top recruiting programs in the Big Ten, signing the No. 1 ranked class six times and the No. 2 ranked class 12 times since the year 2000. In spite of the solid numbers on the recruiting trail, the Wolverines have captured a conference title just three times since the year 2000.

When it comes to coaching stability, it also makes sense that Michigan would fail to make ESPN's list. After a painful 2020 season that saw the Wolverines finish with a 2-4 record and an 0-3 home record, head coach Jim Harbaugh entered the off-season with an expiring contract and his future at Michigan in question. Though Harbaugh and Michigan were able to come to an agreement on an extension, Harbaugh's future with Michigan still remains uncertain.

Another big factor here is the quarterback position. Through his first six seasons as head coach, Harbaugh has yet to prove that he can recruit and develop at a high level when it comes to the quarterback position. In fact, all three of Harbaugh's top quarterback recruits eventually opted to transfer from Michigan after failing to solidify the starting role. Brandon Peters, Dylan McCaffrey and Joe Milton began their college football careers with Michigan and have since transferred to other programs. Entering the 2021 season, junior quarterback Cade McNamara will become the latest Harbaugh recruit to try and make it a full season as QB1 in Ann Arbor.