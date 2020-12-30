JUST IN: Michigan Governor Signs Legislation Allowing College Athletes To Receive Compensation

Michigan has officially passed legislation allowing college athletes to be compensated from endorsements. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the bipartisan legislation into law on Wednesday.

“For years we have all enjoyed the incredible talent of young athletes across the state. This legislation will change the lives of young men and women for years to come,” said Whitmer. “As only the second state in the nation to pass this historic legislation, I am proud to sign this bipartisan legislation today on behalf of our current and future student-athletes. I am hopeful that the NCAA will set a national standard so that all players across the country are afforded the same opportunities.”

Though it is still prohibited for student-athletes to earn money off of their name and likeness, the NCAA Board of Governors recently announced it would support a rule change that would allow college athletes to earn income from endorsements. The NCAA is expected to adopt the rule change in January at the next NCAA convention and will likely implement the new rule for the 2021-22 school year.

The new law signed by Gov. Whitmer is set to take effect on December 31, 2022.