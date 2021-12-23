Skip to main content
    'Go Blue, Michigan is the Best': Former Wolverines Make Hawkeyes Pay Up

    The video shows former Hawkeyes Christian Kirksey and Jaleel Johnson rocking the winged helmet and giving Michigan plenty of love.
    Author:

    One of the great things about college football is how the rivalries continue on well after the collegiate playing days for professional athletes. A popular way to keep the rivalry going is through making bets with hilarious consequences - assuming you're on the winning side. 

    Even the GOAT Tom Brady has been on the wrong side of these bets, repeatedly having to rock scarlet and gray apparel during Michigan's darkest days. After Michigan recently knocked off No. 2 Ohio State, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh - brother of Jim Harbaugh - had former Buckeye and current Ravens running back JK Dobbins pay up.

    The latest video of pro players paying up on debts came from former Iowa Hawkeyes Christian Kirksey and Jaleel Johnson. In the video, Kirksey and Johnson are inside of the Houston Texans facilities wearing Michigan football helmets - giving props where props are certainly due.

    Former Wolverine - and current Houston Texans wide out - Nico Collins also got in on the fun. 

