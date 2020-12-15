FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

Michigan’s Big Ten Championship Week Game At Iowa Canceled

In very lackluster fashion, Michigan's 2020 campaign is a wrap.
Author:
Publish date:

Just a day after Jim Harbaugh said that team was participating in spirited, energetic and enthusiastic practices, Michigan's 2020 football season is officially over.

Per a release from the university, Michigan's game with Iowa has been cancelled. It's also being reported that U-M will not participate in a bowl game given the health status of the team and the overall record at 2-4.

Here's the entire release on the Iowa game.

page break

The University of Michigan Athletic Department announced Wednesday (Dec. 15) that the football program is canceling its game at Iowa on Saturday as part of the Big Ten’s Championship Week. The decision was made after conversations with medical experts, health advisors, and university administration.

“In accordance with the Big Ten COVID-19 medical policies and health guidelines, we are without a significant number of players for this week’s game,” said Warde Manuel, the Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. “Couple that with the normal attrition due to injury, and we do not have enough available players at multiple position groups to field a team at Iowa. We have more student-athletes out this week compared to last week and the week prior.

“The number of positive tests over the past three weeks, which require a 21-day unavailability period, and the contact tracing requirements associated with those numbers has pushed our current list of unavailable student-athletes to over 50. This is a very unfortunate situation and we are disappointed that our program will not be able to finish the season against the Hawkeyes.”

“I am very proud of the way that our players worked to try and get back onto the field but the numbers simply don’t support us taking the field on Saturday. This has been a very challenging and difficult 2020 for everyone and we want to make sure we are doing what is right for our student-athletes at every step along the way, and that ultimately is ensuring their health, safety and welfare.”

jim harbaugh
Football

Michigan’s Big Ten Championship Week Game At Iowa Canceled

jim harbaugh
Football

As The 2020 Season Comes To An End, So Too Must The Excuses

ryan day ohio state
Football

Ohio State Faithful Not Happy With Michigan Football

jim harbaugh
Recruiting

Jim Harbaugh's Message To Recruits As National Signing Day Approaches

donovan edwards
Recruiting

Who Will Donovan Edwards Choose?

jim harbaugh
Football

One Of Michigan's Biggest Issues Predates The Harbaugh Era

eli brooks mike smith
Basketball

Quick Takeaways: Michigan Grinds Out A Win In Big Ten Opener

chaundee brown michigan basketball
Basketball

Michigan Basketball Seems Very Ready For Big Ten Play

jj mccarthy
Recruiting

Michigan Can’t Afford To Squander JJ McCarthy