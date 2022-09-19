Kickoff Time Announced For Michigan's Game At Iowa

The last time Michigan took on Iowa, it was in primetime for the Big Ten title and the Wolverines smacked the Hawkeyes 42-3. This time, it'll be in Iowa City and it'll be at noon.

The announcement came early Monday morning and sets the state for what most believe to be Michigan's first "real" test of the 2022 season. FOX announced that it would be a part of its weekly "Big Noon Kickoff" presentation. This makes Michigan's third straight noon game (UConn, Maryland, Iowa).

Even though a noon kickoff isn't quite as "exciting" as a night game, it is probably easier to play in. Michigan has obviously had some trouble in Iowa City as it currently rides a four-game losing streak dating back to 2005.

Iowa scored 27 points last week against Nevada, but before that points were at a premium. During weeks one and two, the Hawkeyes scored just one touchdown and lost to Iowa State. Michigan is likely going to be favored by a considerable amount against the Hawkeyes despite the game being on Iowa's turf.