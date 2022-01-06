JJ McCarthy's Message to Michigan Fans

He's displayed a sense of maturity well-beyond his years ever since stepping foot on campus in Ann Arbor, and now he's ready to take the next step in his development.

As the focus shifts from 2021 to 2022, the quarterback battle in Ann Arbor is already a hot topic within most Michigan circles. As it currently stands, starting quarterback Cade McNamara is set to return for his senior season at the University of Michigan - while true-freshman quarterback JJ McCarthy is also looking to secure the starting job in 2022.

Of all the recent quarterback battles to take place in Ann Arbor, this one carries quite a bit more intrigue along with it.

Under normal circumstances, a 12-2 record, a conference championship and a trip to the CFP would be enough to keep your job as starting quarterback at the University of Michigan. Unfortunately for McNamara, these aren't normal circumstances.

In spite of the incredible run in 2021, many within the Michigan fan base believe that Michigan could have reached even greater heights had McCarthy been behind center instead. Whether or not that is true is anybody's guess, but it's hard to argue with the sentiment. Whether it's the ability to make plays with his legs or his incredible arm strength and accuracy, the young QB certainly appears to possess all of the necessary abilities to take Michigan to the next level offensively.

At the conclusion of the 2021 season, McCarthy took to social media to share his thoughts on what comes next for this program.

"This team showed a standard that will be upheld for years to come," said McCarthy. "This is only the beginning."