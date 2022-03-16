Skip to main content

McCarthy Makes NIL Announcement

The sophomore quarterback has made a habit of donating his NIL earnings to a good cause, and now he's looking to help out his teammates as well.

After a little more than a year of observing college football in the era of NIL, there are definitely some positives and some negatives. One of the positives, of course, is that student-athletes are now able to use their NIL money to make an impact within their own communities through various donations. 

For Michigan, sophomore quarterback JJ McCarthy has made a habit of donating his NIL earnings to various causes - including MOTT Childrens Hospital in Ann Arbor and Lurie Childrens Hospital in Chicago. His latest donation, however, is one that is reserved strictly for the men who are tasked with protecting him on Saturday's: the offensive line. 

On Wednesday, McCarthy announced that he would be donating every dollar of his jersey sales through MDen to his offensive line - and incredible gesture from the young QB. 

Back on the football field, McCarthy is expected to be limited through spring ball with a shoulder injury. Though the injury isn't expected to require surgery at this point, head coach Jim Harbaugh says that McCarthy won't be throwing the football during spring. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I can’t say when he’s gonna throw, but we’re not having him throw right now,” Harbaugh said.

USATSI_17296148_168388427_lowres
Football

McCarthy Makes NIL Announcement

By Christopher Breiler38 seconds ago
michigan basketball
Basketball

Michigan To Be Without Major Contributor For First Tournament Game

By Brandon Brown1 hour ago
USATSI_17313014_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan Football Lands 2023 Commitment

By Christopher Breiler16 hours ago
DSC_1846
Football

BREAKING: U-M, Harbaugh Make Historic Hire

By Christopher Breiler20 hours ago
chase winovich
Football

Chase Winovich Traded In NFL Deal

By Brandon Brown22 hours ago
USATSI_17012137
Football

For U-M's Mike Morris, The Time Is Now

By Christopher Breiler23 hours ago
USATSI_17243086_168388427_lowres
Football

U-M Wideout On Off-Season Motivation: 'Either Way, It's State'

By Christopher BreilerMar 14, 2022
tom brady
Football

He's Back

By Christopher BreilerMar 13, 2022