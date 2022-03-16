McCarthy Makes NIL Announcement

The sophomore quarterback has made a habit of donating his NIL earnings to a good cause, and now he's looking to help out his teammates as well.

After a little more than a year of observing college football in the era of NIL, there are definitely some positives and some negatives. One of the positives, of course, is that student-athletes are now able to use their NIL money to make an impact within their own communities through various donations.

For Michigan, sophomore quarterback JJ McCarthy has made a habit of donating his NIL earnings to various causes - including MOTT Childrens Hospital in Ann Arbor and Lurie Childrens Hospital in Chicago. His latest donation, however, is one that is reserved strictly for the men who are tasked with protecting him on Saturday's: the offensive line.

On Wednesday, McCarthy announced that he would be donating every dollar of his jersey sales through MDen to his offensive line - and incredible gesture from the young QB.

Back on the football field, McCarthy is expected to be limited through spring ball with a shoulder injury. Though the injury isn't expected to require surgery at this point, head coach Jim Harbaugh says that McCarthy won't be throwing the football during spring.

“I can’t say when he’s gonna throw, but we’re not having him throw right now,” Harbaugh said.