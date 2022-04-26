Three X-Factors That Can Drastically Improve U-M Offense

If the Michigan offense is going to take the next step in 2022, these three guys will likely play a big part in making it happen.

With Spring ball in the rearview mirror and fall camp still several months away, it feels like a good time to look ahead to what could be one of the most potent offensive units in the entire country.

Not only did the Wolverines reach 12-wins for just the third in program history, they also beat Ohio State, won a Big Ten Championship and made their first appearance in the College Football Playoff in the process. For Harbaugh and the Wolverines, 2021 was nothing short of a resounding success.

With that said, there is always room for improvement - and the Michigan offense will need to make improvements in 2022 if a National Championship is still on the agenda. Here are the three X-Factor players that I think can help get them there:

Donovan Edwards

Threat: passing, rushing, receiving

Looking back on the 2021 season, Donovan Edwards proved that he's going to be a major problem for defensive coordinators throughout his Michigan career. As a true freshman, Edwards set the U-M record for a running back with 10 receptions for 170 yards against Maryland, threw an incredible 75-yard touchdown pass to Roman Wilson in the Big Ten Championship game and finished the season averaging 5.0 yards per rushing attempt (35 attempts).

Following his big performance in College Park, head coach Jim Harbaugh raved about his freshman RB.

“We’ve known about his ability to catch the ball and run routes,” Harbaugh said. “It started back in spring practice after he came off his surgery on his thumb. He was in a cast for the first three weeks and he was averaging seven catches a day to the point he was even an example for everybody. This guy doesn’t drop anything, and he’s wearing a hard cast on his hand. The work he’s put in, he’s got so many built-up reps.”

Though talented, Edwards still struggled to see the field behind the phenomenal duo of Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum. With Haskins now headed for the NFL, I fully expect Edwards to be heavily involved in what Michigan does offensively in 2022. He's quick, physical and literally a threat from anywhere on the field.

AJ Henning

Threat: rushing, receiving, special teams

AJ Henning figures to have an interesting role in Michigan's offense this season, assuming everything goes according to plan.

Appearing on a recent In the Trenches podcast, Harbaugh laid out exactly how he envisions Henning fitting within the U-M offense. "AJ Henning, we're experimenting with (him) at running back," Harbaugh said. "It's not really the experimental stage, he's got the skillset to do it. Kind of envision a Deebo Samuel type of role. Ways to get him more touches, ways to get him the ball more."

Like Edwards, Henning struggled to see the field on the offensive side of the ball - participating in just 19 snaps in 2021. With so much speed and elusiveness to offer, it's understandable that Harbaugh would look to expand on his role in 2022.

JJ McCarthy

Threat: passing, rushing, unpredictability

He didn't get a lot of reps in 2021, but he certainly made the most of the reps he did get - leading many (myself included) to believe that he's the guy in 2022. I'm talking, of course, about sophomore QB JJ McCarthy.

From his arm strength and accuracy to his ability to escape the pocket, McCarthy simply brings another element to the quarterback position that I believe is critical in today's game - particularly when defenders are far quicker and more athletic up front.

Rather than spend the next handful of paragraphs explaining why, I'll simply show you: