Michigan Football Against Hawaii, Mike Hart, JJ McCarthy's 1st Start, Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh has approached his quarterback battle in a unique way, but it feels like he's being accused of doing something that he's not really doing. Too many people view what Harbaugh is doing as turning his back on Cade McNamara, when in reality he's just trying to play the best guy, which is exactly what he's supposed to do. I will admit, giving Cade the start in week one, and JJ McCarthy the start in week two, is a little unorthodox, but it's not like he's cutting McNamara and forcing him to move out of the country. He gave Cade a shot last week and Cade didn't deliver. Now it's JJ's turn and we're all waiting anxiously.

We also discuss Mike Hart's comments about recruiting, what the game is going to be like under the lights, what uniform combination the Wolverines might wear and how Mike Elston uses his defensive linemen. All of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.