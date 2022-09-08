Skip to main content

Michigan Football Against Hawaii, Mike Hart, JJ McCarthy's 1st Start, Jim Harbaugh

It feels like the JJ McCarthy Era is about to start and that's just fine. Jim Harbaugh isn't doing anything wrong to Cade McNamara. Period.

Jim Harbaugh has approached his quarterback battle in a unique way, but it feels like he's being accused of doing something that he's not really doing. Too many people view what Harbaugh is doing as turning his back on Cade McNamara, when in reality he's just trying to play the best guy, which is exactly what he's supposed to do. I will admit, giving Cade the start in week one, and JJ McCarthy the start in week two, is a little unorthodox, but it's not like he's cutting McNamara and forcing him to move out of the country. He gave Cade a shot last week and Cade didn't deliver. Now it's JJ's turn and we're all waiting anxiously.

We also discuss Mike Hart's comments about recruiting, what the game is going to be like under the lights, what uniform combination the Wolverines might wear and how Mike Elston uses his defensive linemen. All of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

mike hart jj mccarthy
Football

Michigan Football Against Hawaii, Mike Hart, JJ McCarthy's 1st Start, Jim Harbaugh

By Brandon Brown
mike hart
Football

"I Don't Recruit Stars, I Recruit Good Players"

By Brandon Brown
mike elston
Football

Mike Elston Recaps D-Line Performance, Sack Party

By Brandon Brown
InShot_20220903_175148086
Football

Roman Wilson To Make History On Saturday Night

By Christopher Breiler
jj mccarthy
Football

JJ McCarthy Is How Fast?!

By Brandon Brown
JJ McCarthy
Football

Everything JJ McCarthy Said About The Quarterback Battle

By Brandon Brown
Michigan Football helmet
Football

Michigan Moves Up In AP Poll

By Brandon Brown
USATSI_17321061_168388427_lowres
Football

U-M Kicker Jake Moody Quietly Did Something Very Big On Saturday

By Christopher Breiler