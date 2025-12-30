Michigan re-emerges as potential landing spot for four-star quarterback

Four-star quarterback Ryder Lyons committed to BYU on June 24, 2025, and officially signed on Dec. 3. However, Steve Wiltfong of Rivals reported on Tuesday afternoon that the Folsom, Calif. native could be considering other options.

“There definitely is some talk about that,” Lyons told Wiltfong. “I’m committed, but ultimately I have to do what’s best for me and my family.”

Wiltfong is reporting that until Lyons is officially on campus, there could be a chance he flips his commitment to another program.

Lyons received an offer from Michigan on Jan. 18, 2024, and the Wolverines were considered to be “in the mix” to land the West Coast quarterback. He is also reported to know the new head football coach of the Wolverines, Kyle Whittingham.

“The style of football he plays, I think what he wants to do on offense, aggressive, physical football is something that would do well in Michigan with all the resources he’ll have,” Lyons said about Whittingham.

If Lyons does back out of BYU, there is clearly at least some level of mutual interest from both parties.

The 6-3 quarterback is the fifth-ranked quarterback in the nation and seventh in the state of California via On3.

Scouting Report via Greg Biggins (247Sports)

Lyons is an exceptional talent and has been one of the top quarterbacks in the region since his sophomore year. Has rare combination of arm talent and movement ability and can shred a defense with his arm and his legs. A pure thrower with a live arm and understands how to change speeds and throw with anticipation. Accurate to all three levels of the field and throws the deep ball with touch and can rip fastballs into tight windows. Equally dangerous when a play breaks down and has to improvise off-script. Elite in his ability to make multiple defenders miss and is creative in how he can buy time and make a throw down the field or take off and run for plus yards. He's a tough kid who doesn't shy away from contact and will take a shot but hang in the pocket to deliver the football. A highly competitive player with a strong off the field work ethic and draws raves from his coaches and teammates for his leadership skill. Has one of the highest ceilings among the quarterback group in his class and assuming he continues to develop, should be playing on Sunday's for a very long time.