LISTEN: Ep. 10: Spring Game vs. No Spring Game, Positives Heading Into 2021 Season, More

Even though there are a lot of question marks surrounding the Michigan football program heading into the 2021 campaign, they could end up being very positive scenarios.

Michigan's spring game is in the rearview mirror now, which still resonates as a bummer. Michigan fans and media didn't get to see anything from the new coaching staff, any of the new touted true freshmen or the all blue uniforms. There's nothing concrete for fans to talk about since they didn't get to see anything firsthand, and now everyone in Maize and Blue apparel has to wait five long months before seeing their beloved Wolverines. We talk about how big of a deal that is and what it means for the program from various angles and also touch on how other programs are handling their spring games.

On a positive note, Michigan secured a big commitment from touted 2022 wide receiver Tyler Morris yesterday, further proving that the Michigan brand is very powerful even when the chips are down a bit, and also broke down several positive and encouraging scenarios as we look ahead to the 2021 season.