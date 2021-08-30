August 30, 2021
Former Michigan QB Wins Starting Job With SEC Team

He had all of the physical attributes you could ask for in a quarterback, and now it looks like he's getting a shot with another program.
Michigan football fans will likely want to check in on Tennessee this week, as Volunteer head coach Josh Huepel confirmed Monday that Joe Milton will be the starting quarterback on Thursday against Bowling Green.

Milton spent three years with Michigan, eventually beating out Dylan McCaffrey to win the starting job heading into the 2020 season. Though there was tremendous excitement surrounding Milton given all of his physical attributes, the 6-5, 250 pound gunslinger with a rocket arm was never able to settle into the position. Milton would eventually be replaced by Cade McNamara in week five.

At the conclusion of the 2020 season, Milton had announced that he would enter the transfer portal.

Milton finished his Michigan career with completion 86 of 152 passes for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns (with six interceptions).

