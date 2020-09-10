Prominent Michigan Men Voice Opinions Opposing President Schlissel

We've seen protests.

We've heard chants.

We've seen petitions.

Now, prominent Michigan men, some who are employed by the university, are taking aim at president Mark Schlissel.

Last weekend we saw Jim Harbaugh marching through the streets of Ann Arbor in protest of the cancelled season with players, parents and other members of the community and program in tow.

Since then, former players and other members of the media who have Michigan ties have been backing Harbaugh and taking direct shots at Schlissel, who seems to be on everyone's hit list at this point.

Former All-Big Ten offensive lineman Jon Jansen, who receives checks from U-M, has not been shy about where he stands on the issue.

Jansen even sent out a tweet saying, "These players deserve the same chance we had," while tagging some of the biggest names in Michigan football history. Names like Desmond Howard, Jumbo Elliott, Charles Woodson, Jabrill Peppers, Chase Winovich, Cesar Ruiz, Devin Bush, Brian Griese, Marcus Ray, Tom Brady, Jay Feely, Jake Long, Taylor Lewan, Jim Brandstatter, Jim Harbaugh and Jamie Morris were all on Jansen's tweet, which definitely suggests that he's looking for support and voices on a big stage.

He's also been liking and retweeting just about everything related to the cancellation and it doesn't seem to matter where it comes from.

Former Michigan kicker and current analyst Jay Feely not only called out Schlissel, he tagged the president directly ensuring that he'd see his message.

In fact you only have to scroll through Feely's page for a few seconds to see exactly how he feels about the Big Ten season being cancelled. He's not necessarily nasty about it, but the amount of attention he's giving the issue speaks volumes.

Even former Michigan quarterback Brian Griese, who is as busy as anyone as he prepares for a season on Monday Night Football, had time to speak on the issue with Angelique Chengelis of The Detroit News.

“I think it’s unfortunate,” Griese told Chengelis. “Certainly, the Big Ten made a decision early on. They made a decision without consultation with other conferences, which I think was a mistake. I know they wanted to be ahead of it, but at the same time, in a rush to be one of the first and be a leader, I think they made a mistake in not waiting to get more information and more data back.

“The ones that are suffering are the kids.”

The opinions don't stop there but these are powerful examples given the platforms that some of these guys have. Throw in the fact that Harbaugh was publicly marching, chanting and protesting down the street with police escorts and you start to get a feel for just how big this is and how pissed off people are about Schlissel's decision.

We still don't know if anything is going to happen or if change is on the way, but you can't say people aren't trying.