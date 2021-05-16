Sports Illustrated home
LOOK: Michigan Favored To Land 358-Pound Defensive Tackle

The Wolverines are still on the hunt for a defensive tackle in the NCAA transfer portal.
Author:
Publish date:

The Michigan Wolverines are clearly still on the hunt for a big-bodied defensive tackle to eat up space in the middle of the defensive line.  

After missing the cut for 6-3, 330 pound defensive tackle transfer Tony Fair out of UAB, the Wolverines are once again in the mix for another monster in the middle - this time with Jordan Whittley.  A graduate transfer from Oregon State, Whittley comes in at 6-1, 358 pounds and is a true monster in every sense of the word. 

In a lengthy announcement via his twitter account, Whittley indicated that it was time to move on from Oregon State and to seek opportunities elsewhere. 

"After a long conversation with my family and friends, I believe that it'd be best for me to transfer from Oregon State University and continue my academic and football journey at another University.  I will be a graduate transfer with one year eligibility and a possible additional year."

Whittley showed flashes of what he's truly capable of during his 2019 campaign with Oregon State, finishing the season with 14 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss.  Unfortunately, Whittley would also encounter injury issues during his collegiate career and would end up sitting out for the entire 2020 season due to a heart tumor that was discovered during a medical examination.

Although his weight and medical history is somewhat of a concern, the reality is that the Wolverines are thin at the nose tackle position and could really use someone like Whittley up front to eat up space in Mike Macdonald's new offensive scheme.

