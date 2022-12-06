Michigan Picks Up Veteran Offensive Lineman From Transfer Portal

The current Michigan offensive line is full of future NFL talent, some of which who will likely enter this year's NFL Draft once the season comes to an end. Though there are already guys on the roster who are ready and willing to step up and fill those upcoming vacancies, it's crucial that head coach Jim Harbaugh and Co. utilize the transfer portal to secure as much top talent and experience as they possibly can.

On Tuesday, they did just that - adding a commitment from Arizona State offensive guard LaDarius Henderson (6-5, 310 pounds). The veteran offensive lineman has 29 games in his four-year career at Arizona State and was viewed as a leader on the team.

After much prayer and thought, I will be spending the last chapter of my college journey at The University of Michigan", wrote Henderson. "Go Blue!"

Here's a little more on LaDarius Henderson's career at Arizona State, via TheSunDevils.com:



JUNIOR (2021)

Elevated his game to help pave the way for a prolific rushing attack, earning Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week honors back in October.

Started all 13 games for the Sun Devils at left guard.

Played all but 12 snaps on offense for the entire season (of ASU's 813 snaps).

Henderson was the 11th-highest graded guard overall on offense in the Pac-12 (71.3) during the regular season.

Allowed just 10 quarterback pressures in the regular season- tied for fourth-fewest among Pac-12 offensive guards and among the Top 50 fewest among all guards in the FBS.

Tied for 38th among FBS guards with just one sack allowed on the year in the regular season.

Played a pivotal role in ASU averaging 202.3 rushing yards per game during the regular season, which was good for 24th in the FBS and the most for a full season at ASU since 2012 (205.4) – and just the eighth time ASU has rushed for over 200 yards per game since joining the Pac-12 in 1978.

Also a major reason ASU allowed just 21 sacks in the regular season – tied for 36th-fewest in the FBS – notable as outside of 2018 (12th in FBS with only 16 allowed) and excluding the shortened 2020 season – ASU finished outside the Top-100 seven times (2012-17, 2019) in the last decade and had not been in the Top 75 in any season since AT LEAST 2005 (when the NCAA sacks allowed records start becoming more difficult to locate).

SOPHOMORE (2020)

Appeared in all four games, playing on special teams and rotating in on the offensive line

Showed his ability to play both guard and tackle

FRESHMAN (2019)