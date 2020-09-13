SI.com
Schlissel Expected To Vote Yes On Big Ten Revote

BrandonBrown

What a ride it's been. 

When the Big Ten voted to cancel the season on August 11, backlash followed almost immediately. Especially once everyone realized that the ACC, Big 12 and SEC was still going to play.

Information was released that the Big Ten voted 11-3 in favor of cancelling the season with Ohio State, Iowa and Nebraska as the only programs opposing the decision. That obviously means that University of Michigan president Mark Schlissel voted in favor of cancelling.

Not long after, a revote was supposed to happen but didn't and because of that, players, parents and coaches, specifically guys like Jim Harbaugh, Ryan Day and James Franklin, started publicly opposing the decision that was made for them.

In Ann Arbor, student and university employees essentially went on strike because of a lack of leadership, inconsistent protocols and some hypocritical approaches. Throw in the fact that the university was set to lose around $100 million and Schlissel simply can't push back anymore.

According to Wolverine Digest editor Michael Spath Schlissel will vote for football when a revote occurs (reports say today).

Basically, Schlissel has been backed into a corner and will vote to play. If the vote had taken place a week ago, he might've still said no, but Michigan has simply had too many issues pop up on campus that he has lost the upper hand. Even an immunologist, who will always err on the side of caution and with high principles, knows when the fight isn't worth it and simply can't continue. Eventually he has to give the people what they want.

We're there.

We still don't know exactly what the revote will look like or when exactly it will take place, but if Michigan is now a yes, that's huge. "Winning over" a school, brand and force like U-M might've been the biggest hurdle on the track to playing football.

Now we have to wait and see what the results are. If the season is a go, when will they start? We're hearing mid-October, but let's get through the vote first. 

