Big Ten Football: Week Four Provides Several Interesting Matchups

Conference play kicks off this weekend for No. 4 Michigan, as the Wolverines welcome Maryland (3-0) to the Big House on Saturday. This will be the 10th meeting all-time between Michigan and Maryland, with the Wolverines holding a 9-1 advantage and a current winning streak of six games straight.

Here's a look at the rest of the Big Ten games this weekend:

Thursday, September 22, 2022:

Chattanooga at Illinois, 8:30 PM, BTN

Saturday, September 24, 2022: