Big Ten Football: Week Four Provides Several Interesting Matchups
The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines begin conference play at home this weekend against Maryland, but there are plenty of other matchups to keep your eye on.
Conference play kicks off this weekend for No. 4 Michigan, as the Wolverines welcome Maryland (3-0) to the Big House on Saturday. This will be the 10th meeting all-time between Michigan and Maryland, with the Wolverines holding a 9-1 advantage and a current winning streak of six games straight.
Here's a look at the rest of the Big Ten games this weekend:
Thursday, September 22, 2022:
- Chattanooga at Illinois, 8:30 PM, BTN
Saturday, September 24, 2022:
- Maryland at No. 4 Michigan, 12:00 PM, FOX
- Central Michigan at No. 14 Penn State, 12:00 PM, BTN
- Minnesota at Michigan State, 3:30 PM, BTN
- Indiana at Cincinnati, 3:30 PM, ESPN 2
- Iowa at Rutgers, 7:00 PM, FS1
- Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State, 7:30 PM, ABC
- Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern, 7:30 PM, BTN
- Florida Atlantic at Purdue, ,7:30 PM, BTN