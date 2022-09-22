Skip to main content

Big Ten Football: Week Four Provides Several Interesting Matchups

The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines begin conference play at home this weekend against Maryland, but there are plenty of other matchups to keep your eye on.

Conference play kicks off this weekend for No. 4 Michigan, as the Wolverines welcome Maryland (3-0) to the Big House on Saturday. This will be the 10th meeting all-time between Michigan and Maryland, with the Wolverines holding a 9-1 advantage and a current winning streak of six games straight. 

Here's a look at the rest of the Big Ten games this weekend: 

Thursday, September 22, 2022:

  • Chattanooga at Illinois, 8:30 PM, BTN
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Saturday, September 24, 2022:

  • Maryland at No. 4 Michigan, 12:00 PM, FOX
  • Central Michigan at  No. 14 Penn State, 12:00 PM, BTN
  • Minnesota at Michigan State, 3:30 PM, BTN
  • Indiana at Cincinnati, 3:30 PM, ESPN 2
  • Iowa at Rutgers, 7:00 PM, FS1
  • Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State, 7:30 PM, ABC
  • Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern, 7:30 PM, BTN
  • Florida Atlantic at Purdue, ,7:30 PM, BTN

InShot_20220917_202744522
Football

Big Ten Football: Week Four Provides Several Interesting Matchups

By Christopher Breiler
InShot_20220918_143609847
Football

Michigan's Will Johnson Making Big Strides

By Christopher Breiler
jim harbaugh helmet
Football

Michigan Football vs. Maryland, Fan Led Wednesday, Jesse Minter's Defense

By Brandon Brown
jesse minter
Football

The Five Most Interesting Things Jesse Minter Said: Sept. 21, 2022

By Brandon Brown
JJ McCarthy
Football

JJ McCarthy Pacing Every Quarterback In The Country

By Brandon Brown
InShot_20220917_204637552
Football

Photo Gallery: No. 4 Michigan vs. UConn

By Christopher Breiler
InShot_20220917_202125769
Football

Jim Harbaugh's High Praise For Blake Corum

By Christopher Breiler
jj mccarthy andrel anthony
Football

Michigan Football Starts Big Ten Play With Maryland, Jim Harbaugh Talks, JJ McCarthy Start No. 3

By Brandon Brown