Michigan's Matt Weiss On WR Talent: 'Rich People Problems'

Though questions remain defensively, the Michigan offense is expected to take an even bigger step forward in 2022.

It's never a bad thing when you have an embarrassment of riches within your football program, and that's exactly what Michigan appears to have at its wide receiver position.

Meeting with the media on Thursday, Co-OC Matt Weiss elaborated a bit on just how good the wide receiver group is at this point, comparing it to 'rich people problems'.

As things currently stand, Michigan has a whole host of wide receivers that are expected to make a big impact in 2022 - including guys like Ronnie Bell, Cornelius Johnson, Andrel Anthony, Roman Wilson, AJ Henning and more. Additionally, the Wolverines welcome in a talented freshman class of wide receivers with guys like Tyler Morris, Darrius Clemons and Amorion Walker.

With such a crowded room, head coach Jim Harbaugh talked with veteran wideout Mike Sainristil about making the transition to the defensive side of the ball, working out at the corner/safety positions.

“He brought up the idea of potentially playing some defense and I said, ‘Coach, I’ll do whatever for this team — you could put me at center,’” Sainristil told reporters last week. “That’s how it went.”

According to Sainristil, his time spent playing as a WR is already paying dividends on the defensive side of the ball this Spring.

“That mentality is just being physical,” said Sainristil. “When I was a receiver, the one thing that I really cared about is blocking. So now I’m on the opposite side of that.”

Michigan fans will get their first opportunity to see the offense in action on April 2, as the Wolverines return to the Big House for their annual Spring Game.