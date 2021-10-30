Michigan Comes Up Short Against Sparty - Again

Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    No. 6 Michigan Couldn't Put Away No. 8 Michigan State When It Had The Chance

    Just when it looked like things were finally going to be different, Michigan surrenders a 16-point lead and self-destructs in East Lansing.
    Author:

    Though the Wolverines were able to control the scoreboard for the vast majority of the afternoon, it would be the Spartans who would emerge victorious by a score of 37-33 when the clocks hit 0:00.

    For Harbaugh and the Wolverines, it was yet another disappointing road loss against a ranked opponent. Harbaugh's record now drops to 0-9 on the road against AP top 15 opponents and Michigan still hasn't beaten a top 15 team on the road since the 2006 season.

    While questions about Harbaugh's job performance will certainly be raised in the coming days,  junior quarterback Cade McNamara had one of the best performances of his college career. He would finish the afternoon completing 28 of 44 attempts for 383 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. 

    Unfortunately, self-inflicted wounds by the Michigan offense would prevent McNamara's career day from resulting in a win for the Wolverines.

    On the flip side, No. 8 Michigan State looks like the real deal and will be squarely in the playoff discussion when the new rankings come out on Tuesday. 

    Led by an incredible performance by transfer running back Kenneth Walker, the Spartans gashed the Wolverine defense to the tune of 196 yards. Walker would finish the afternoon with a game-high 197 yards on 23 carries and a whopping five touchdowns.

    The win by Michigan State puts Mel Tucker's record against Harbaugh and the Wolverines at a perfect 2-0, a reality that seemed unimaginable when he took over for former Spartan head coach Mark Dantonio. 

