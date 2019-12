Name: Nikhai Hill-Green

Position: Outside Linebacker

High School: St. Frances Academy

Hometown: Baltimore, MD

Height/Weight: 6-1/230

247 Composite Ranking: 3-Star, No. 382 ranked prospect and the No. 27 ranked OLB nationally

Deace's Recent Wolverine Comparison: An underrated three-star recruit with more than 30 offers, he's all arms and legs built like Prescott Burgess was.