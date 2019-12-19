Wolverine Digest
Jim Harbaugh On The 2020 Recruiting Class

Steve Deace

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh appeared on former Wolverine Jon Jansen's "In the Trenches" podcast to discuss his incoming recruiting class. Here's a transcript. 

On what it feels like to conclude another arduous recruiting cycle. 
The feeling is it's a culmination, going back to the first day when you evaluated a player or talked to them or they visited. There's so many milestones along the way. A trust is formed. Then today there's a signing and they're Michigan Wolverines. You feel your team has gotten stronger. It's a happy day. 

On what stands out about this class. 
It's a class of go-getters. Sometimes what separates talent is if they really want it. I really have a good feeling about this class, in particular, that they are motivated to take advantage of the opportunities in front of them, as well as create their own opportunities. 

On top running back recruit Blake Corum
He is a dedicated guy. I can't think of anybody with a higher work ethic. He is very diligent whether it's football or training. He's not just a workout guy. He likes football. Corum really combines both. 

On the emphasis on signing linebackers. 
We definitely had a need at that position. Every linebacker we signed came to camp, and Don Brown got to work with them. We're excited about that group coming in and showing us what they can do. 

On the defensive backs, perhaps the strongest position group in the class. 
It's a really good, athletic group. I really feel that all four have the ability and license to make the same kind of impact as (Daxton Hill). William Mohan belongs in here, too, he's so versatile. He could be a linebacker, he could be a safety, and that sounds like a viper. The way he runs and hits pops off the screen. Andre Seldon is a tough competitor. Jordan Morant is a Dax Hill type, he's got special ability. R.J. Moten is a big, strong athlete who has the ability to be a corner as well as the strength to be a safety. This is a really dynamic group. 

On the evaluation process. 
Just about everybody came to a camp except for three or four. We've seen them all play live. Been to practice. We've been around them a lot, too. This is not a group just looking to be mediocre. 

On recruiting rankings and whether stars matter. 
It means things. There's a lot of people evaluating high school football players that know what they're doing. Sometimes the thing you look at is if a player is overrated or underrated. But the thing that really determines it is all the layers. You're watching them yourself and making your own evaluations. But then you're also meeting them, around them, and talking to them. You also want to meet the parents, and know that dynamic. The stars are not the thing our program is really going off of solely. 

