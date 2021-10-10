Undefeated: No. 9 Michigan Takes A Perfect 6-0 Record Into The Bye

It wasn't always pretty at times but that's typically what fans have come to expect from Big Ten football in October.

Though Michigan looked like a heavy favorite on paper, most expected Saturday's matchup between No. 9 Michigan and Nebraska to be a full four quarter first fight.

It was.

The game would ultimately be decided by a Jake Moody field goal with 1:24 left in the fourth quarter, giving the Wolverines a 32-29 lead. Michigan would never look back. Moody's game winner would make him a perfect 4-of-4 on the evening and the teams leading scorer with 61 points through six games.

Offensively, the Wolverines were bolstered by senior running back Hassan Haskins. The veteran back finished the evening with 121 yards and two touchdowns on 21 attempts - including an incredible 50-yard run where Haskins hurdled a Cornhusker defender. Sophomore running back Blake Corum added 89 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries.

Defensively, Michigan was led by senior linebacker Josh Ross who finished the game with a team high 8 tackles. Daxton Hill came up big once again with another incredible interception for the second consecutive week. David Ojabo, a rising start on the Michigan defense, recorded another sack for the second straight week - bring his season total to 4.5.

Michigan will rest up next weekend for the bye week before kicking off the second half of what looks to be a brutal Big Ten schedule. Matchups at No. 11 Michigan State, at No. 4 Penn State, and against No. 7 Ohio State all lie ahead - with all three opponents combining for a 16-2 overall record at the halfway point in the season.

The Wolverines began the season unranked and with plenty of question marks at nearly every position group. With a perfect 6-0 record through the first half of the season, they're now knocking on the doorstep of a top-five ranking and look every bit the part of a conference championship contender.

As they say in Ann Arbor, it's great to be a Michigan Wolverine.

Notable Stats

Offense

Cade McNamara: 22/38, 255 yards, 1 INT (first career INT)

22/38, 255 yards, 1 INT (first career INT) Daylen Baldwin: 6 receptions, 64 yards

6 receptions, 64 yards Hassan Haskins: 21 carries, 123 yards, 2 TDs

Defense

Josh Ross: 8 tackles

8 tackles Brad Hawkins: 4 tackles, 1 FF

4 tackles, 1 FF David Ojabo: 1 sack (second consecutive week with a sack)

1 sack (second consecutive week with a sack) Daxton Hill: 1 INT (second consecutive week with an INT)

Special Teams