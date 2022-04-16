Skip to main content

Michigan Football: New Rivalry Trophy Revealed?

With a signature in place, an apparent verbal agreement from both head coaches and now a trophy concept, it looks like the Big Ten is about to welcome its newest trophy game in 2022.

Former Michigan Wolverine Taylor Lewan and co-host Will Compton took their 'Bussin' With The Boy's' podcast on the road this Spring, making stops at various college campuses. One of the stops on the tour included a series of interviews from Ann Arbor - most notably with head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Following the interview, photos emerged on twitter showing Harbaugh holding a piece of paper with his signature on it - agreeing to make the Michigan vs Nebraska game the 'Bussin' Bowl'.

Though I'm not sure if that piece of paper constitutes an official document, it was an interesting development given that the previous stop for the tour was at the University of Nebraska. During an interview with Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost, Harbaugh became the topic of conversation.

With the declaration and Harbaugh's signature already in place, it now looks like we may be getting our first look at the new bowl game trophy - and it's glorious. 

It's certainly possible that all of this is just for fun, but the idea of a trophy game between Michigan and Nebraska is definitely appealing - particularly given the history between the two programs (see 1997). Add two very polarizing head coaches into the mix and you've got one hell of show. 

The Cornhuskers travel to Ann Arbor in 2022 for a matchup with the Wolverines in the Big House on Nov. 12.

