Skip to main content

Another Veteran Wolverine Announces Return

Though questions remain defensively, the Michigan offense is returning a ton of production from the 2021 season.

As another day of "Jim Harbaugh-Watch" ticks by, the maize and blue faithful received a bit of good news on Tuesday. After accounting for 17 receptions and three touchdowns in 2021, senior tight end Luke Schoonmaker announced he would be returning to Michigan for another season.

Schoonmaker became the second veteran Wolverine in as many days to announce his return for 2022, joining punter Brand Robbins who returns for his sixth season in Ann Arbor.

The 6-5, 250-pound tight end spent much of the season splitting reps with junior Erick All, who accounted for 38 receptions and two touchdowns in 2021- including the game-winner in Happy Valley. With both tight ends set to return next season, the Michigan offense looks like it will bring back most of its firepower from a very successful 2021 campaign. 

In terms of offensive weapons and experience, here's what Michigan is currently set to return in 2022:

Read More

  • QB, Cade McNamara
  • QB, JJ McCarthy
  • RB, Blake Corum
  • RB, Donovan Edwards
  • TE, Erick All
  • TE, Luke Schoonmaker
  • WR, Andrel Anthony
  • WR, AJ Henning
  • WR, Ronnie Bell
  • WR, Mike Sainristil
  • WR, Roman Wilson
  • WR, Cornelius Johnson
  • OL, Zak Zinter
  • OL, Trevor Keegan*
  • OL, Ryan Hayes*
  • OL, Andrew Steuber* 

*-No official announcement yet

banner aidan hutchinson tunnel michigan football stadium
Football

Another Veteran Wolverine Announces Return

33 seconds ago
jim harbaugh
Football

Michigan With Best Finish In 25 Years

5 hours ago
jim harbaugh nick saban kirby smart
Football

The Latest on Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Football Happenings, CFP Title Game

19 hours ago
DSC_1846
Football

Veteran Wolverine Announces Return for 2022

Jan 10, 2022
watch-jim-harbaugh-snubs-espns-molly-mcgrath-on (1)
Football

Jim Harbaugh Listed As A Top Candidate For Newly Available NFL Job

Jan 10, 2022
jim harbaugh
Football

At Least One NFL Team Is Out On Jim Harbaugh

Jan 10, 2022
USATSI_17295613_168388427_lowres
Football

Here's Where Things Currently Stand With Michigan, Jim Harbaugh

Jan 9, 2022
michigan basketball
Basketball

More Bad News For Michigan Basketball

Jan 9, 2022