Another Veteran Wolverine Announces Return

Though questions remain defensively, the Michigan offense is returning a ton of production from the 2021 season.

As another day of "Jim Harbaugh-Watch" ticks by, the maize and blue faithful received a bit of good news on Tuesday. After accounting for 17 receptions and three touchdowns in 2021, senior tight end Luke Schoonmaker announced he would be returning to Michigan for another season.

Schoonmaker became the second veteran Wolverine in as many days to announce his return for 2022, joining punter Brand Robbins who returns for his sixth season in Ann Arbor.

The 6-5, 250-pound tight end spent much of the season splitting reps with junior Erick All, who accounted for 38 receptions and two touchdowns in 2021- including the game-winner in Happy Valley. With both tight ends set to return next season, the Michigan offense looks like it will bring back most of its firepower from a very successful 2021 campaign.

In terms of offensive weapons and experience, here's what Michigan is currently set to return in 2022:

QB, Cade McNamara

QB, JJ McCarthy

RB, Blake Corum

RB, Donovan Edwards

TE, Erick All

TE, Luke Schoonmaker

WR, Andrel Anthony

WR, AJ Henning

WR, Ronnie Bell

WR, Mike Sainristil

WR, Roman Wilson

WR, Cornelius Johnson

OL, Zak Zinter

OL, Trevor Keegan*

OL, Ryan Hayes*

OL, Andrew Steuber*

*-No official announcement yet