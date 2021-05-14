BREAKING: Details For Michigan vs Ohio State Revealed

Michigan and Ohio State will meet at a familiar place and at a familiar time in 2021.

Associate Athletic Director Dave Ablauf announced details for the Michigan vs Ohio State game this fall, including the network and start time. The game will be broadcast nationally on FOX at Noon ET.

You can read the full release below.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – FOX Sports and the Big Ten Conference announced today (Friday, May 14) that this season’s edition of “The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan will be broadcast nationally by FOX at Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 27, from Michigan Stadium.

The two schools did not play last season due to COVID-19 issues within the Michigan Football program. That cancellation ended a streak of 103 consecutive years where the two schools met on the gridiron.

This year’s match-up will be the 117th played between the two schools. The Wolverines hold a 58-52-6 advantage in the all-time series, but Ohio State has won eight straight games between the two programs.

Televised Notes

• The annual game will be televised for the 65th overall time

• Since 1967 every game in the series has been televised, including 34 national television appearances

• This is the fourth time that FOX will broadcast “The Game;” they were scheduled to air last season’s game that was canceled

• ABC televised the greatest rivalry in college football for 30 consecutive years (1987-2016), with all but the 1995 game being a national television broadcast; the 2005 game was a split national broadcast on ABC and ESPN

• The first game ever televised between the two programs was a 21-0 win by the Wolverines in Ann Arbor during the 1947 national championship season