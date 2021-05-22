How Michigan's Struggles Against Ohio State Compare With the Rest of the Big Ten

Michigan's struggles against Ohio State are well-noted, but how do they compare with the rest of the Big Ten?

As each new Big Ten football season draws near, the biggest question is whether or not Ohio State will continue it's long-standing tradition of dominance over the conference.

Since the year 2000, the Buckeyes have put together a Big Ten conference record of 144-26 and have lost just four conference games since the 2012 season. As a result, Ohio State has captured 11 conference titles, including four straight from 2017-2020.

Though every team within the Big Ten conference struggles mightily against the Buckeyes, Michigan's struggles against it's most hated rival often get the most attention - and for good reason. The rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State dates back to 1897 and is generally regarded as one of the biggest rivalries in all of sports. At least it was. The days of the 'ten year war' are long gone and this once-great rivalry that would often decide the conference champion is now in serious jeopardy of becoming completely irrelevant.

Even so, misery loves company and the Wolverines are far from being the only Big Ten program to experience misery at the hands of the Buckeyes.

With that, here's how Michigan stacks up with the rest of the conference when it comes to dealing with the juggernaut otherwise known as Ohio State.

Big Ten Conference Records Since 2000

Ohio State, 144-26 Wisconsin, 111-59 Michigan, 108-62 Iowa, 103-69 Penn State, 102-70 Michigan State, 90-81 Northwestern, 88-84 Purdue, 67-103 Minnesota, 67-104 Illinois, 48-124 Indiana, 46-125 *Maryland *Rutgers *Nebraska

Big Ten Conference Championships Since 2000

Ohio State, 11 Michigan State, 3 Wisconsin, 3 Michigan, 3 Iowa, 2 Illinois, 1 Purdue, 1 Northwestern, 1 Indiana, 0 Minnesota, 0 *Maryland, 0 *Rutgers, 0 *Nebraska, 0

Big Ten Wins Against Ohio State Since 2000

Purdue, 5 Penn State, 5 Wisconsin, 4 Michigan State, 3 Michigan, 3 Iowa, 2 Illinois, 2 Northwestern, 1 Minnesota, 1 *Nebraska, 1 Indiana, 0 *Maryland, 0 *Rutgers, 0

Last Win Against Ohio State

Purdue, 2018 Iowa, 2017 Penn State, 2016 Michigan State, 2015 Michigan, 2011 *Nebraska, 2011 Wisconsin, 2010 Illinois, 2007 Northwestern, 2004 Minnesota, 2000 Indiana, 1988 *Maryland, N/A *Rutgers, N/A

*-joined the Big Ten conference after 2000