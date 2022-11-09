'Our Time Is Now': Harbaugh Focused As Ohio State Draws Near

With just 17 days left in the regular season, head coach Jim Harbaugh knows that the Wolverines have a legitimate shot at winning it all. As one of just four remaining undefeated teams in the country (Michigan, Georgia, Ohio State and TCU), Michigan is squarely in the drivers seat for another run at a Big Ten Championship and beyond. Speaking on the "Inside Michigan Football" radio show, Harbaugh didn't shy away from the opportunity - and challenge - that lies ahead.

"Our time is now," Harbaugh said. "Our time is not last year. It's not next year. Our time is now, and we’re on a ride. It's a happy ride, and it could be even a magical ride. So let's focus on the task at hand which is, today, let's have the best meetings possible, best practice possible. Actually, let’s make it the best one of the year — best meeting of the year, best lifting session of the year, best practice of the year. Then do that today and then come back and do the same thing tomorrow."

While Harbaugh is certainly focused on taking things day by day, the looming matchup against Ohio State in Columbus - a place where Michigan hasn't won a game since the year 2000 - is something that he is keenly aware of.

"18 days until Ohio State," Harbaugh said. "We're well aware of that."

If Harbaugh is feeling confident that his team can win it all, he certainly has every reason to feel that way. Michigan has only had five 9-0 starts since 1980, and two of those have come with Harbaugh as head coach (2016 and 2022).

In addition to remaining undefeated through nine weeks, the Wolverines have also placed themselves among the college football elite in several critical categories. When it comes to scoring differential, Michigan ranks No. 1 nationally at +30.1 - followed by Ohio State (+30.0), Georgia (+28.9), Alabama (+23.4) and Tennessee (+21.5).

Here's where Michigan ranks nationally in other critical areas:

Defense

Total Defense: No. 2

Scoring Defense: No. 3

Rushing Defense: No. 1

Passing Defense: No. 9

First Downs surrendered: No. 2

Third Down Conversion PCT: No. 9

Forth Down Conversion PCT: No. 11

Turnovers Gained: No. 89

Offense