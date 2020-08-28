SI.com
WolverineDigest
HomeFootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

Talking The Cancelled Season, The Gap Between U-M And Ohio State, Juwan Howard, More

BrandonBrown

Yesterday I was asked to come on the radio with The Sports Animals Chris Hart and Gary Dickman of ESPN Honolulu to discuss a myriad of Michigan topics as we all embark on the month of September without college football in Big Ten country.

The guys asked me about Kevin Warren's decision to cancel the season, Jim Harbaugh's response, the financial implications and everyone's overall opinion on the matter, to get things started. We also discussed the gap between Michigan and Ohio State and even touched on the Juwan Howard-to-the-NBA rumors that were swirling over the last week.

It felt good to be on the radio talking about real stuff even though most of it was the same real stuff we've been talking about for several months now. I really wish we were gearing up for Michigan's opener against Washington, but we're not. Instead, we're talking about all of the reasons why that game isn't happening and all of the ripples that have been created by wiping it and every other contest off the schedule.

THANKS FOR READING WOLVERINE DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan Offers 2022 Four-Star RB Tavorus Jones

Junior running back Tavorus Jones has been on an upward trajectory all summer, and his hard work has culminated most recently in a Michigan offer.

Eric Rutter

Ben Mason On His Position Switches, Social Justice Issues, Getting Through The Pandemic, More

Ben Mason does a phenomenal job of giving well thought out, level headed answers to every question that comes his way.

BrandonBrown

Football Chatter: A B10 Vote Today Would Not Have Canceled The Fall Season

We share the latest on what we're hearing from sources at Michigan and within the Big Ten.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

by

Across

Aidan Hutchinson Talks NFL Decision, Kevin Warren's Ruling, Social Justice Issues, More

As he prepares for his junior year, Aidan Hutchinson has become one of the more outspoken leaders on Michigan's roster.

BrandonBrown

J.J. McCarthy Lighting It Up During Fall Camp

Michigan commit J.J. McCarthy has a lot on his shoulders this season, but he is already performing at a high level well before week one.

Eric Rutter

Offered 2023 Offensive Lineman Amir Herring Needs To Be A Priority For Michigan

Amir Herring is just a sophomore but he already looks the part and feels like a good fit for the Wolverines.

BrandonBrown

BREAKING: Cameron McGrone To Stay At Michigan For Another Season

After a breakout season in 2019, Michigan linebacker Cameron McGrone is not expected to enter the NFL Draft and will be back for another year.

Eric Rutter

Does Michigan Deserve No. 16 Ranking In AP Poll?

The Wolverines debut at No. 16 in the AP Poll, but is that ranking too high?

Eric Rutter

Several Michigan Wolverines Could Be Done In Ann Arbor

With the 2020 season shelved and no definite plans in place to play a winter or spring season, several Wolverines may be done putting on the winged helmet.

BrandonBrown

Michigan Wolverines Like Versatile Athlete Jaden Mangham On Offense

Michigan likes 2022 athlete Jaden Mangham for several reasons and sees him on offense.

BrandonBrown