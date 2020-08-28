Talking The Cancelled Season, The Gap Between U-M And Ohio State, Juwan Howard, More

Yesterday I was asked to come on the radio with The Sports Animals Chris Hart and Gary Dickman of ESPN Honolulu to discuss a myriad of Michigan topics as we all embark on the month of September without college football in Big Ten country.

The guys asked me about Kevin Warren's decision to cancel the season, Jim Harbaugh's response, the financial implications and everyone's overall opinion on the matter, to get things started. We also discussed the gap between Michigan and Ohio State and even touched on the Juwan Howard-to-the-NBA rumors that were swirling over the last week.

It felt good to be on the radio talking about real stuff even though most of it was the same real stuff we've been talking about for several months now. I really wish we were gearing up for Michigan's opener against Washington, but we're not. Instead, we're talking about all of the reasons why that game isn't happening and all of the ripples that have been created by wiping it and every other contest off the schedule.