U-M Defender On Losing Streak In Columbus: 'We're Not Going To Let That Happen'

In order to repeat as Big Ten Champions, the Michigan Wolverines will need to accomplish something they haven't accomplished since in over two-decades.

After a magical season in 2021 that included a win over Ohio State and a Big Ten Championship, the Michigan Wolverines have now turned their full attention toward defending their status as conference champions. In order to do so, they'll need to do something they haven't done in over two decades - win in Columbus.

During the 2020 season, No. 19 Michigan defeated No. 12 Ohio State in what would ultimately become John Cooper's last game against Michigan as head coach of the Buckeyes. Since that time, guys like Tressel, Meyer and now Day have made things increasingly difficult for the Wolverines. The three coaches mentioned have a combined record of 17-2 against Michigan, including a nine game winning streak at home.

It would appear that a renewed sense of focus on the rivalry finally helped get Michigan over the hump in 2021, and now fans are wondering if the Wolverines are carrying that same focus on Buckeyes heading into 2022.

"To be completely honest with you, I feel like there's more focus this year than last year," said Kris Jenkins, a junior defensive lineman at Michigan. "It's the fact that everybody's saying that they came here and we embarrassed them, and that they want nothing more than when we go there to punch us in the teeth.

"We want nothing more than to go in there and try and take over on their turf, on their fans talking all that trash. It's really been that extra incentive that we want to go over there and take everything, and we know that they're going to give us everything they've got - but we're not going to let that happen.

You can catch our full conversation with Jenkins below: