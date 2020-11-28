FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Penn State And Michigan Are Both Struggling, Picking Either Is Tough

Michigan and Penn State are a combined 2-8 to start the year with the Nittany Lions still looking for their first win.
Author:
Publish date:

Michigan and Jim Harbaugh.

Penn State and James Franklin.

Before the season started, the Wolverines and Nittany Lions were feared. Now, not so much.

The 0-5 Nittany Lions and 2-3 Wolverines now reside in the bottom half of the Big Ten East and can't seem to figure it out. Except for this weekend, one of them will as they square off against each other.

Led by Genna Rose, Mark Wogenrich of All Penn State and myself attempt to pick a winner and breakdown exactly why things are going the way they are.

